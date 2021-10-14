OXFORD — On a 5-2 vote the School Board of Directors for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District approved a plan, which does not require the wearing of masks or other face coverings in the district’s buildings or facilities unless a 10% absenteeism rate is reached in any individual building. If a building, Clear Creek Elementary in Oxford, for example, hits 10% absenteeism (all illnesses combined), then that building would be required to implement a mask mandate for one week. If during this week the percentage increases, or does not decrease, then the district will re-evaluate and notify parents of a potential extension to the mask requirement.
The board took the action in a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6 before their regularly scheduled work session. The meeting, with a vote regarding reinstituting a mask mandate as the sole agenda item, was prompted in the wake of a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to not require masks after Federal Judge Robert Pratt, representing the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, issued a temporary restraining order on a state law prohibiting mask mandates in the schools. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law, House File 847, Section 280.31, into law in May, which prohibited school districts from mandating masks. With the restraining order in place (which was extended on Friday, Oct. 8 by Pratt issuing a preliminary injunction until the Eighth United States Circuit Court of Appeals hears and acts on the case) several school districts moved quickly to enact mask mandates including the Iowa City Community School District.
Prior to both meetings, board members and district administrators were bombarded by parents pleading both for and against a mask mandate. Roughly 30 parents and their children gathered outside the district’s administrative offices on Hwy. 6 north of Oxford before the Oct. 6 meeting holding signs demanding that there be no mask mandate.
“We’re out here to make the point that parents have the right to choose if our kids wear masks or not,” said parent Lindsey Staebler. “We don’t want that right taken away from us.” The mask debate “lit a fire under us, we don’t want our rights as parents taken away.”
The group filled the meeting room and were reminded by board president Jennifer Mooney no public comments would be taken, and in the event of an outburst from the crowd, a five-minute recess would be taken. After that, any further outbursts would result in the clearing of the room. One audience member did let an audible reaction slip, but quickly apologized and left the building without incident. However, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was present at the meeting in the event of any disruptions.
“We appreciate you being here, we appreciate hearing your voices and we’ve listened to everybody through every channel through the emails, the phone calls, the personal visits, and now it’s our time to make a decision,” Mooney said.
Kathy Campbell, Director of Health Services, told the board the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the district is “holding steady,” with isolated clusters noted. She added society in general has become “more relaxed” in relation to the virus in general. “Allowing parents to decide if their child will wear a mask during school hours or not, as long as our numbers stay in the lower range, could continue to be an option.” Campbell said the state requires a 10% absenteeism rate (or greater) due to illnesses in any specific building be reported, and added she felt comfortable with that being a “trigger point” for resuming mandatory masking on a building-by-building basis. Campbell stated the district was fluctuating between 2-5% and believed the highest the district had hit was 8%.
Interim Superintendent Joe Brown, Sr. agreed with Campbell and recommended the Board adopt the 10% threshold.
Following a motion to accept Brown’s recommendation the Board discussed the new policy with outgoing member Nikki Knapp opposed citing the need for safety precautions to be taken for the protection of others. Knapp, a safety professional, read a statement saying in part, “I have to protect people from themselves, and each other.” Knapp added following the consensus of parents and students to not require masks would be disastrous for the district, and it is due to the irresponsibility of others that masks need to be required.
Eileen Schmidt reiterated her statement from the previous meeting, during which she stated she could not support a mask mandate. “I can understand a parent putting their child in a mask, it’s the choice of the parent. I can’t make that choice for them.”
Abdouramane Bila, who is seeking re-election, said Brown’s recommendation was “disappointing.” Bila expressed his desire at the previous meeting for a return to mandatory masks. He lamented the deep division, which the issue has brought about and described wearing a mask as “an act of love.”
The motion to accept Brown’s recommendation passed 5-2 with Matt McAreavy, Mooney, Michelle Emmel (also seeking re-election), Bob Broghammer, and Schmidt in favor while Knapp and Bila opposed.
“It’s at least a break-even,” said CCA parent Steve Sherman after the meeting. “It sets a guideline for the parents and students to let them have their choice up to a certain point. And that’s all we can ask for right now. Our school’s never hit 10% (again, for all illnesses, not just Covid-19 cases), and I don’t see that it will, so I feel like it’s a win. And it gives a little protection to the people that are worried and trying to control us from the school board. I’m glad to see we’re allowed to make our own choice up to that 10% threshold.”