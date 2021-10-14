TIFFIN— Eight candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the general election competing for seats on the Clear Creek Amana Community School District’s School Board of Directors.
Joshua Bates and Shaun Kukuzke are battling for an at-large seat, Joe Burns is running unopposed for the District 2 seat and Abdouramane Bila is defending his District 4 seat against challenger Kara Prickett.
Michelle Emmel is defending her District 3 seat, she was appointed by the Board in 2020 to fill a vacancy, against challengers Jennifer Downes and Matthew Johnson. Johnson has withdrawn from the race but did so after the withdrawal deadline and is still listed on the ballot.
All candidates were emailed a list of questions and the North Liberty Leader runs them as received. Joshua Bates’ answers are printed below.
Biography (where were you born/raised, education, job/profession, relevant experience, family)
I grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. I then earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. I am now a Senior Test Software Engineer working in the Environmental Effects Qualification and Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory at Collins Aerospace. My wife and I have a first grader at North Bend Elementary and a younger daughter that we plan to enroll in the district as a student when she’s old enough. We have lived in the CCA district for almost ten years.
I was a volunteer during the 2020 Bernie Sanders campaign; I did some in-person canvassing, a lot of late-night texting, and was a precinct captain for the 2020 caucus. I have experience in my career as an instructor, a technical leader of small teams, and as a technical presenter.
Why are you seeking a seat on the school board?
When our son was about to start kindergarten in the district, we had started to develop some relationships with folks in the district. They invited us to a school board meeting in June 2020, where I quickly realized there is work to be done in the district to foster inclusion, safety, and equity. Since then, my wife and I have alternated attending meetings and sessions (both virtually and in-person) as the district grapples with racism, COVID, and transitions of growth. I decided as this election approached, this was a great opportunity where I could step up and help this district be a great place for all of our kids to grow up with an excellent, equitable, and safe public education.
I’m not a politician, and I admit that campaigning for public office is a little outside my usual comfort zone. But I saw a need in our district for school board candidates that would be dedicated and willing to put in the work to further improve public education in our district – to continue the progress we have already made. I have a firm set of core principles, values, and convictions, but I am also continuously learning more and more about our district, and hearing from parents and students in the district, and I hope to bring the viewpoint of a parent of young children to the board as we grow, improve, and move forward.
What do you see as the role of the school, and by extension, the school board?
The role of our district schools is to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for students to receive a free, quality public education. Teachers and staff work diligently to educate students where they are toward where they need to go. The curriculum is updated with more information becoming available as humanity learns more and adjusted to ensure academic metrics are being met and as teachers continue to improve pedagogy. The role of the school board is to– working in tandem with the administration- foster this relationship between teacher and student, and continuously evaluate the curriculum and opportunities for improvements or new programs such as in vocational, STEM, and arts opportunities during and outside the school day.
Of course, much of what the school board is responsible for is school policy and budget. We also will need to select a new superintendent, and there is the matter of the bond for the new elementary school (and other expansions) and all the decisions that entails (including hiring enough teachers and staff to cover this new expansion of the district).
Where does the school’s responsibility begin and end, and where does the parents/guardian’s responsibility begin/end regarding education and when conflicts arise due to parents/guardian’s beliefs (mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom, etc.), which may differ from the curriculum?
The primary role of public education is to teach science and history. These are not based on belief systems, but on facts and evidence, adjusted and added to as we discover and learn more, like archaeology. The teaching of history includes teaching students how slavery and racism have shaped, and continues to shape, our nation. Curricula should include real history, not history scrubbed and polished to ensure people in power stay comfortable. The same goes for social and labor movements, queer studies, women’s studies, and anti-racist education. “CRT” specifically is not, and never has been, taught at CCA nor at any US K-12 public school.
Parents are certainly partners in education, but if a parent’s wishes infringe on the accessibility of education for a student, the workplace safety of a teacher, or the legal rights of a student or staff person– that is where school policy needs to step in. For example, Title IX protects LGBTQ+ students from discrimination, and schools are to adopt policies that respect students’ gender identities.
Science informs us that in order to be able to have all kids in school, and be able to keep school open and staffed, it is critical that universal mask wearing be implemented as a policy, just as we did last year. This is for the health of our students, teachers, staff, and community at large. Students have a right to a safe school. Teachers and staff have a right to a safe workplace. Disabled and immunocompromised students have a right to a safe school, “reasonable modifications” by the school, and “the most integrated setting possible”, under Title II of the ADA, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed? And, as one voice on the board, would you be able to work with others with a differing viewpoint/ideology?
I believe there are many things that show great strides in our district. Our student achievement scores. The hiring of our first DEI&C director. The dedication of our amazing teachers and staff– their perseverance and flexibility in the face of covid has been incredible and we celebrate their hard work. Our special education program is sought after regionally, driving open enrollment as parents seek CCA admission for their children. On a personal note, our child has had caring teachers, engaged administrators, and excellent counselor support as he grows academically and socially. I feel confident sending my son to a CCA school. I want that great experience for every parent in the district.
Our schools being short staffed has been a challenge for a while now, but at the start of covid, the staffing shortfall has gotten even worse, and workload for teachers and staff has increased. This staffing shortage will need to be addressed as we work to build a new elementary school, expand the high school, and continue growing as a district. The school board and district administration need to support staff during a historically high period of attrition and burnout. We also need to hire additional high-quality staff by providing great pay, benefits/PTO, and an improved work environment.
We are a rapidly growing district, and with that comes a myriad of challenges. Not only do we need to expand physical space– as is planned with the new elementary school– but vocational, STEM, and arts opportunities during and outside the school day. Extracurriculars should be accessible to all students regardless of income, as many extracurricular activities come with various extra costs to the student.
With the growth of our district, we have seen an increase in diversity, and with that, the continued need to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion not only with student and staff policy updates and our new position of director of DEI&C, but also with curricula oriented towards racial and social justice.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers so they can make their best-informed decision?
I hope to see folks at one of my outdoor candidate listening sessions, or online discussions on my campaign page. Thank you for this opportunity.