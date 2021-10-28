OXFORD— Five candidates are on the ballot for two four-year term seats on the Oxford City Council. Incumbents Vicki Kasper and Marti (Margaret) Reihman are facing challengers Sean Murphy, Kyle Volk and Kris Walter. All candidates were sent a list of questions by the North Liberty Leader and are printed as received. Below are Walter’s responses.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
My name is Kris Walter and I am running for Oxford City Council. I have been a part of the Oxford community for 36 years and my family grew up in the area. I graduated from Clear Creek in 1991 and obtained my bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mount Mercy College. For the last 20 years, I have spent my career in the field of financial consulting for long term care facilities in and around Iowa.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
There are many things going well for Oxford. We have small businesses that have invested their time and money into making Oxford their home base. Our community members have stepped forward to improve things such as our Little League diamonds as well as come together to create successful events like “Light Up Oxford.”
As much as there are things going well for Oxford, there are several items that need to be addressed. Most importantly, we need to repair the relationship between our valued EMS/First Responders and City leadership. We also need to do more grant writing to fund various city projects, improve City efficiency and transparency, and always continue to look to the future. We have a rapidly growing city to our east and it is going to have an impact on us as we move forward.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I am running for City Council because we need to move forward. We need to spend more time being proactive instead of reactive when handling issues that arise.
As a City Council member, I will champion respectful discussion where community members feel empowered to express concerns and ideas on community preservation and advancement. I promise to listen and to work with everyone (community members and leaders) to proactively plan for the success and future of Oxford.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
If elected, during my term in office, I would like to see a shift in our relationship with our EMS and First Responders. We lost most of our EMS towards the beginning of the pandemic, at a time when we needed them the most. They have worked hard to try and rebuild but they need to be supported by City leadership. Loss of EMS affects every person in and beyond our zip code, not just those in city limits.
Where would you like to see more, or less money in the city budget spent?
I would like to see more money spent on community development. I know we have a small budget to work with, but with serious forethought and the possibility of grant funding, it will help move us progress forward.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I love Oxford and can see the amazing opportunities within our local businesses and people. City Council is not about politics, it’s about improving our community. The struggles our town faces affects us all, and the role of city government should be to work together for the greater good.
This November, you play a key role in our ability to move forward for the better. If you want change, progression- all while keeping our small-town charm- vote for me, Kris Walter. Let’s leave the next generation with a place they will want to call home and will want to raise their kids and grandkids. Your voice and your vote are the only things that will help us move forward.