IOWA CITY— Five candidates battle at the ballot box for three four-year seats on the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) School Board of Education. Incumbents J.P. Claussen and Ruthina Malone face challengers Krista Burrus, Jayne Finch and Sheila Pinter. Maka Pilcher Hayek is running in a separate contest for a two-year term to fill a vacancy.
Voters in the ICCSD are alsoasked to approve the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) with 50 percent necessary for passage, and the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement that also requires a 50 percent vote to pass.
All candidates were sent a list of questions by the North Liberty Leader and are published as returned. Pinter’s responses are printed below.
Biography (born and raised, education, job/profession, relevant experience, family): I was born and raised in Peoria, Ill. My dad worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company and my mom was a teacher; I have six siblings. I graduated from Peoria High School (Central) and attended the University of Iowa as a student athlete (swimming) for two years before transferring to Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. I continued my academic and athletic pursuits, earning All-American status as a swimmer on the two-time National Championship swim team, NCAA postgraduate scholarship consideration, and NCAA Woman of the Year, Oakland University for excellence in academics, athletics, and community leadership. I went on to earn a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology from Illinois Benedictine College (now Benedictine University) and a Master of Public Health from Des Moines University.
I married my husband, David, whom I met at the University of Iowa while in the ROTC program. My husband made a career out of the military which afforded me the opportunity to experience several different jobs overseas and the States and juggle life during multiple deployments. My husband and I have four children and we moved to the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) from Wisconsin in the summer of 2018. My youngest daughter started high school as a freshman at West High School; my youngest son entered West High School as a junior. My youngest daughter is now a senior at West High School. My youngest son graduated from West High School in 2020 and is now in his second year at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he continues to swim and is studying systems engineering. My oldest daughter graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018 and is pursuing her Master of Public Health; my oldest son is a 2020 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and is now serving in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant, stationed in Germany. Our frequent moves exposed us to nine different school districts, with our children attending school in six of these districts.
I am the Senior Analyst, Population Health for Healthcare and Insurance at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) headquartered in Washington, DC. I am the technical expert for developing and implementing the prevention and population health strategy across the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) portfolio and serve as the primary liaison for health and wellness initiatives between FEHB and Federal worksite health promotion programs. I am well versed in creating partnerships with external agencies such as the CDC, DoD, and SAMHSA, and linking key stakeholders to help achieve shared goals and support quality initiatives in the FEHB Program, which supports 8.2 million members and $59 billion in premiums. I am currently serving on the White House Maternal Health Interagency Policy Committee, the LGBTQ+ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Working Group, and other advisory groups. My programs and policies (spanning three consecutive White House Administrations) bring results and withstand the test of time and legal duress.
Highlights from my other positions include: serving on the Department of Army’s Technical Evaluation Committee and Source Selection Board that garnered savings through a bulk purchase agreement; serving as a Subject Matter Expert in reviewing the Corps of Engineers Technical Criteria for Fitness Centers and integration of Combative Training and Adaptive Sports and Fitness into existing and new facilities; advocating for multi-million dollar construction projects, resulting in top two ofthree Army Fitness Center priorities; managing the Department of Defense (DoD) Business Initiative Council for Fitness YMCA Pilot program, from program design and development to execution, monitoring, and accountability. This million-dollar pilot program that began in 2005 blossomed into the DoD Military Outreach Initiative that is still funded today (currently through March 2022). I also served as one of the Army’s Subject Matter Experts in the accreditation process of installation recreation programs through the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agency (CAPRA). CAPRA provides quality assurance and quality improvement of accredited park and recreation agencies throughout the United States by providing agencies with a management system of best practices. CAPRA is the only national accreditation of park and recreation agencies and is a valuable measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management, and service to the community. Through that experience I became a Commissioner for CAPRA, as the Armed Forces Recreation (Society) Network Representative. I was also the key author and defender of the resolution for the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to support Severely Injured Service Members and their families through a partnership with the Department of Defense Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Policy Directorate, passed as policy in March 2008.
Why are you seeking a seat on the school board?
The limited focus on mental health resources and supports available to our students in the ICCSD was concerning to me prior to the pandemic. I began working with the district in 2019 on improving these supports and we have made some encouraging headway. Additional progress requires a whole student approach, with active systems in place for students, teachers, staff, and administrators. The pandemic has exacerbated existing mental health issues and parents are reporting signs of new mental health concerns. We need to provide stability and predictability to our students, families, and teachers by supporting neighborhood schools, reducing transportation challenges, and truly embracing that “village” approach. By village I mean the combined strengths of each of our agencies, organizations, and our diverse populations. I include our law enforcement officers and those with different perspectives in this village approach. As gained through my exposure to school districts and educational models around the country and overseas as well as my professional experience and training, I have the demonstrated skill set to improve the culture of the ICCSD through strengthened and strategic partnerships, inclusive messaging, and innovative solutions. We must continue to improve mental health supports by appropriate use of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) surveys, effective use of Federal and state funding, and removal of attitudinal barriers. These efforts will be especially critical as the Nation pulls out of and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
What do you see as the role of the school, and by extension, the school board?
Educating and preparing students for college and career with life skills is the primary role and purpose of the school. The school board is responsible for this achievement, particularly the academic achievement of the student. I am concerned that the current school board is not meeting this critical objective as evidenced by the deterioration of test scores in the district.
Where does the school’s responsibility begin and end, and where does the parents/guardian’s responsibility begin/end regarding education and when conflicts arise due to parents/guardian’s beliefs (mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom, etc.), which may differ from the curriculum?
Learning is a lifelong process that begins in the home. The community supports this learning process and as the child becomes older and enters school, the school becomes a partner in this learning process, with the primary responsibility in teaching the fundamentals of education (simply put, reading, writing, and math). Educators have the responsibility to teach the curriculum and to help nurture the child to become his/her/their best self and a contributing member of society to the best of his/her/their ability. The parent is responsible for teaching and demonstrating acceptable values and morals, and to model Portrait of a Graduate principles. The school and parent become partners in meeting the objective of preparing the student for college, career, and life path. Transparency and clear communication in what is being taught in the classroom is necessary to avoid creating internal conflict for the student. The question provides a mixed bag of very nuanced topics: mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom. One topic, activism in the classroom, by policy in a public school is unacceptable (I am narrowing this down to political activism as this seems to be an issue in the ICCSD). Mask mandates overshadowed the other preventive strategies against the COVID-19 virus and called into question an individual’s (or parent’s) right to choose or make the decision for their own child, potentially creating conflict between parent-child-school. I’m oversimplifying this for brevity: a strong focus on implicit bias training and policies that encourage 1) changes in discipline approaches while maintaining and teaching accountability, 2) access to advanced level classes and extracurricular activities, and 3) understanding and appreciating our Nation’s history and continual advancements in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility would serve us greater than the attempt to teach CRT. Gender identification and sex education could be intertwined. A careful examination of the ever-evolving research is due.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed? And, as one voice on the board, would you be able to work with others with a differing viewpoint/ideology?
I appreciate and fully embrace the Portrait of a Graduate. The workforce is in dire need of critical thinkers. I would want to ensure Facilities Master Plan (FMP) 2.0 and other initiatives support this Portrait. I would like to see the current Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan incorporate Accessibility. For many in this District, accessibility is non-existent because of attitudinal barriers and in some cases, physical barriers still exist. By not addressing and removing attitudinal barriers the best DEI plans fail. Accessibility is key. I also believe the district could greatly improve its accountability. I want to ensure grants and ESSER funds are used prudently and as intended. For example, while an extension was authorized for the Care Assessment Team Grant, the plan fails to utilize all resources and evidence-based strategies outlined in the program, causing damage to community relationships that now jeopardize the safety of our students, teachers, and staff. ESSER funds are intended to be used to purchase masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies so other efforts can focus on special needs of each district, at their discretion.There are certain protocols and by-laws in place that should be followed for efficiency and effective use of funds. The Facilities Master Plan 2.0 requires an overlay of the February 2021 Update to the 2015 Affordable Housing Market Analysis for the Iowa City Urbanized Area and census results. The current programs are limited in scope (lacking in tech/vocational/agriculture opportunities, for example) that do not provide equitable opportunity to our students to pursue their interests. This vision should be captured going forward.
As a career Federal employee working in policy and an agency with political appointees, I am charged on a daily basis to work with others with differing viewpoints and ideology. This is one of my favorite aspects of my job because it makes me a better person, a better analyst, and better able to produce innovative strategies and forward-thinking policies.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers so they can make their best informed decision?
I’d like to summarize the thoughts from one of my endorsements: In this partisan world shaped by political or religious ideology, I have simplified the answer: those things are not as important as helping people. I embody the necessary qualities to help all persons with the opportunity to live a safe, healthy, and prosperous life. I am the candidate who is committed to improving the lives of others and has the heart and the passion to get it done. I believe education is the pathway to success and the key to an open mind.
Please, get out and vote! Your vote, your voice truly does matter. Your vote for me, Sheila Pinter, is a vote for ALL. For more information on my mental health platform, public policy experience, and additional goals for my time on the ICCSD School Board go to http://sheilapinterforschoolboard.com/