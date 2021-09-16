SOUTHEAST IOWA — Sometimes there are no easy answers, no quick solutions, maybe not even a readily apparent path out for victims of domestic violence, emotional and physical abuse, or other traumas. But sometimes a trained and caring professional can ask the right questions to cut through the fog of hopelessness and lead a victim to a new and better life.
Iowa Matrix, a non-profit (501c3) organization was formed to cultivate resilience in individuals who have experienced trauma and/or adverse life experiences. “Right now, we have a specific niche in being able to help individuals in getting out of domestic violence, abuse, and emotional trauma,” said founder Stacia Rath. “We have a bigger (long-term) vision for impacting beyond that niche, so we’re starting small and wanting to impact lives and support people and encourage people in some positive healing ways.”
Matrix, she explained, has its roots in Latin and is defined as an environment or space where life or new life is nurtured. “Our idea is we can be this space where whether its in person or virtually, that we exist as an entity that provides a safe space that encourages and supports resiliency and life in people that just need that time of transition back into life.” Healing the whole person is their goal through addressing multiple layers: social, emotional, spiritual, and family, but also with a multi-directional approach to making connections to other resources in the community. “We’re also looking to be this place where the community intersects, and the individual intersects with the circles that they live in, and the professional dimensions that are helping them back into the healing process whether that be law enforcement and churches, or human services…whoever is in that individual person’s circle as they’re walking through the process of trauma; but also, the process of healing.”
Iowa Matrix was established as a non-profit organization in Iowa in 2018. Rath had personally experienced some trauma and multiple levels of locals organizations and a faith community, “Who’s response wasn’t what I expected it would be. It just brought about a level of understanding about trauma.” She holds a master’s degree in relocation counseling, and a second master’s in community-based services. At the time she was pursuing a doctorate in counselor education and was developing an outreach for a faith community in SE Iowa City.
“This really was ‘the perfect storm’ for getting an experience beyond the textbooks on the dynamics and the impact of these kinds of situations. And, how it can be so life-altering.” During the process, she met Lori, a woman working for the Department of Correctional Services in the batterer’s education program. A group had been established to reach out to the victims, Stacia said. “Through that connection, and because of my work with the restorative justice team in Johnson County, I was linked into a circle of support relationships that provided what I needed to transition out of that situation.” Stacia and Lori sat and pondered what it could look like if they were to develop an emotional healing space for victims of trauma. Realizing other non-profits already exist locally the goal was to create a means to provide an emotional connection that could also impact a victim’s ability to get out of the situation. However, the pair went their separate ways with Stacia continuing her education. About 14 years later, they reconnected and decided to make it happen with a third woman, Terri. “We were the initial people sitting around the kitchen table, and It just sort of evolved, and its been word-of-mouth since then. We have a much larger team now of individuals. We have a board of directors who meet monthly, and we have a leadership team that is a core group learning about trauma together.” The team is focusing on trauma, domestic violence, adverse childhood experiences, resiliency, emotional healing, and spirituality. “All of these pieces so that we can be there for people and allow them to own what they’re walking through and be OK with that process, and just be present with them in the best way possible.” Stacia said they consider themselves trauma transitional coaches offering some counseling, referring victims to other resources as appropriate, and supplementing counseling and therapy. “We just try to support them in what they’re going through the best we can.”
Meriam-Webster defines resiliency as, “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to adversity or change.” In addition to building resiliency in her clients, Stacia also wants to help connect them with resources, which would be helpful to them in exploring what they need to heal. “Every individual situation is different and everybody’s timing on which resources are appropriate when are a little different.”
Stacia said Iowa Matrix is focused locally but doing things virtually with some group sessions as well as one-on-one meetings. In addition, there is on-going electronic support through text messages all with the goal of meeting the unique needs of everyone. “It truly is case-by-case,” she said with the goal of getting them past their victim identity, to the blank slate of “who am I?” and discovering what she calls, “The I Am.”
“The actualization of the I Am in a way that exudes an essence of life and joy beyond ‘I am a victim of abuse.’ Yes, you are, and that feeds into your experiences and gives you a depth and an empathy of priorities and people in ways other people cannot understand.”
In addition to emotional and psychological support, Iowa Matrix also provides help with more day-to-day aspects of life such as budgeting. For many women, financial burdens provide an obstacle to escaping an abusive situation. “There’s so many pieces of the puzzle that have to be in place. There has to be the development of a relationship over time where there’s a trust factor (that the counselors can help them get out and won’t make a bad situation worse for the victim through retaliation).” Once the victim is out, they may undergo post-separation trauma. “After the divorce and after the separation, there’s still…especially when there’s kids involved, custody issues and visitation issues, so there’s always these unexpected ways that the abuse can continue because of the necessary interactions the person has with their significant other or their ex-significant other.”
Stacia said it isn’t the goal of Iowa Matrix to replace other organizations but to work with them to find the best resources for the individual. Unfortunately, for these organizations there is plenty of business to go around. And all have seen a significant uptick in clients as a side-effect of the pandemic.
“Covid has added another layer of trauma and adversity. The numbers are higher, there’s more hitting because people have been stuck in their homes so much more.”
Iowa Matrix has been operating in a virtual environment, which has made it possible for women from across the country to be able to seek help and participate in group discussions. An actual brick-and-mortar physical location is among the long-range goals along with expansion of services including more offerings for the children of the abused, and to provide an educational resource for care providers. No timeline has been established, however. Iowa Matrix’s services are provided for free, however donations are gratefully accepted, and a fund has been established to help with the day-to-day operations and long-term goals. “We welcome support for these goals and would be eager to share with anyone wanting more information about our goals, or who wants to participate or contribute.”
Iowa Matrix can be contacted via email at iowamatrix@gmail.com, by phone at 319-325-4771, or through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/iowamatrix. A new website is in the works with the hopes of going live soon.
Stacia encouraged “Anyone who is wondering if they’re experiencing some kind of emotional, psychological, mental, or physical abuse; especially in an interpersonal relationship, and people who are impacted by these situations and want to know what resources we might have should reach out to us as well as family and friends who are concerned about an individual.”
On Friday, October 1, to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Iowa Matrix will host author and speaker Lundy Bancroft at the Coralville Performing Arts Center. Bancroft will lecture on the current patterns and definitions of domestic violence, how it impacts various social dimensions (professional roles, personal, and other), and the concept of recovery in a daylong session starting at 9:00 a.m. Bancroft has written Why Does he Do That, When Dad Hurts Mom, The Joyous Recovery, and In Custody, among other books.
For more information and to register call 319-248-9370 or visit www.coralvillearts.org/27/events. A virtual option and professional CEUs are available.