Eric Aurand mans the throttle as a 1950s vintage Marx Southern Pacific 6000 locomotive pulls a short train around a loop of track Dec. 4 during the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the North Liberty Community Center. Aurand and a few other men from the Good Shephard Lutheran Church set up a small electric train layout featuring the 1940s and 1950s era equipment and accessories they played with as children.
The North Liberty Lions Club Lion plays with a young girl while she waits in line to visit with Santa Claus Santa Claus Dec. 4 during the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the North Liberty Community Center. The Lions provided a pancake breakfast for the occasion.
Eric Aurand mans the throttle as a 1950s vintage Marx Southern Pacific 6000 locomotive pulls a short train around a loop of track Dec. 4 during the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the North Liberty Community Center. Aurand and a few other men from the Good Shephard Lutheran Church set up a small electric train layout featuring the 1940s and 1950s era equipment and accessories they played with as children.
The North Liberty Lions Club Lion plays with a young girl while she waits in line to visit with Santa Claus Santa Claus Dec. 4 during the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the North Liberty Community Center. The Lions provided a pancake breakfast for the occasion.
NORTH LIBERTY — A Christmas tradition continued in North Liberty as Santa Claus took a little time to meet with kids at the North Liberty Recreation Center Dec. 4. The annual Breakfast with Santa featured pancakes grilled by the North Liberty Lions, crafts for the kids, and vintage electric trains and Department 56 Christmas village set up by members of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church.
This year’s event required pre-registration and all spots were filled by Dec. 2.
Santa, cookies, and crafts are on the agenda at Infuse Church’s Holiday Hoopla Drive Thru event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Tiffin Soccer Fields.
Also, the West Overlook Campground continues to host Holiday Lights at the Lake nightly (Wednesdays are walk through only, no cars) through New Years Eve with a mile-long loop of professional light displays. The event benefits The Bird House hospice home in Iowa City.