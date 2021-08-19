SWISHER — It almost seems beyond cliché’ to state that 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges. However, for the Miracles in Motion Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 2020 was a year of both pandemic and derecho – two events, which had a profound effect on the non-profit organization.
Miracles in Motion, located on 76 acres just west of Swisher, uses horses in a unique therapy program for adults and children with disabilities or complex medical conditions to aid in developing everyday skills with the goal of allowing them to function more independently at home, school, or work.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis classes, outside groups, and other events and activities were cancelled. Classes, etc. resumed in April, and as life was beginning to return to a semblance of normal, another challenge arrived on August 10, 2020, in the form of a weather phenomenon known as a derecho. The fierce straight-line winds, measured at up to 140 mph in parts of Cedar Rapids, destroyed many trees on the property, wiped out parts of a sensory trail, did some minor structural damage, and knocked out electricity. Fortunately, none of the horses were injured, nor were any staff or volunteers. However, much effort was needed to remove the fallen trees, and to get water to the herd until electricity was restored.
The year of disruptions and challenges gave the staff and board of directors an opportunity to reassess long term projects, and move them to the forefront, said Deb Leichsenring, the Director of Operations. A capital improvement campaign, named “Blaze a Path Forward,” after one of the most popular horses in the stable, was launched and “incredibly generous donors” stepped up, Leichsenring said. The result was an addition to the arena, which has since been named the Verne Upmier Arena in honor of “The Ultimate Horseman,” who was instrumental in 1988 in founding Miracles in Motion.
The addition includes an ADA-compliant restroom, workspace for therapists and staff, a private room therapists can use to calm an agitated client (or meet privately with family), a small kitchenette for staff and volunteers, and a quiet area where families can sit and watch as their loved ones go through classes in the arena. Also, sliding doors were added to a pavilion, which sits atop a wind-swept hill, and the driveway was replaced.
The improvements, and naming of the arena for Upmier, were celebrated with an open house on Saturday, August 7.
Leichsenring praised the 100+ volunteers, who are on-site everyday of the year taking care of the horses, the grounds, and assisting with classes. She also thanked the donors for their continuing generosity. “We wouldn’t be here for 33 years without both,” she said. She also highlighted the contributions Upmier made to Miracles in Motion. “Without Verne and his vision, we may not be sitting here today,” she said.
Jackie Wallace, a 32-year volunteer said Upmier is, “A story in and of himself,” who worked closely with horses, and horse people, his entire life. In the 1980s, Wallace recounted, he invited Stephanie Gilbertson to bring her autistic daughter to his stable near Ely to ride the horses. The profound effect the horses had on the girl was not lost on Upmier, and when Sandy Greear established Miracles in Motion in 1988 with help from a grant provided by the Quaker Oats Company, Upmier was there to help in any way possible, including providing space in his stables before the Swisher site was established.
“Horses were picked and blessed by Verne,” Wallace said, and he took a position on the board of directors. Upon his retirement, emeritus status was conferred upon him. “Verne was the foundation stock,” Wallace added.
Miracles in Motion served six riders in its first year, and had grown to 35 by 1992, and 100 in 1994.
Today the organization works closely with therapists from the University of Iowa and provides horses, the arena, and other amenities on-site to create therapeutic opportunities for people with physical, motor, social, or cognitive disabilities. “Adaptive riding,” is one such program, which helps the student to ride to the best of their ability, while developing skills. Kids afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), as an example, might achieve a major milestone when after many attempts, they gain the ability to grip the reins.
More information on the services provided, volunteer opportunities, and ways to contribute can be found at https://miraclesinmotion.com, on their Facebook page, by email at miraclesinmotion@gmail.com, or by phone at 319 857-4141.