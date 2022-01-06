Harrison Rosenberg sails toward the finish line in the preliminary heats of the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles Friday, May 21, at the State Co-Ed Meet, in Des Moines. Rosenberg finished second in 15.16 seconds and third in the finals in 15.17 seconds. The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity track and field boys made school history twice during the 2021 State Co-Ed Meet. The Clippers put up their best team finish, a sixth place showing in team point totals, and Gavin Zillyette, Cash Jensen, Brandon Barker and Tom Johnson set a new school record in the 4x800-meter relay with a third-place finish in 7:59.62.
Silvana Kabolo springs over a hurdle in a preliminary heat of the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles Friday, May 21, at the State Co-Ed Meet, in Des Moines. Kabolo was fifth in 16.09 seconds, qualifying for the finals on Saturday, May 22, where she was also fifth but in 15.84 seconds. Kabolo also anchored the 3A Championship shuttle hurdle relay team with Emma Mathis, Cileigh Smiddy and Kayla Jiras. The fast foursome won the preliminaries in 1:05.78 and shaved .39 seconds off their time with a Championship-winning finish on Saturday in 1:05.39.
Senior Bo Gryp brings the Liberty High distance medley relay to the finish line Friday, May 21, at the State Co-Ed Meet, in Des Moines. Gryp, Michael Miller, Luke Meyers and Jack Kinzer took second in the event in a time of 3:31.07. The Liberty High track and field boys brought home two State Championships and a runner-up finish. Gryp won the Class 4A 1,600-meter run in 4:19.02 and anchored the winning 4x800-meter relay with Gavin Keeney, Jack Kinzer and Caleb Schillinger. The foursome took the championship with a time of 7:49.45.
Liberty High’s Isabelle Woody leaves the blocks for the Class 4A 400-meter hurdles Friday, May 21, at the State Co-Ed Meet, in Des Moines. Woody placed 12th with a time of 1:08.79. Woody, Ashlyn Keeney, Chaise Lange and Brynlee Slockett were fourth in the distance medley relay in 4:11.89, while Keeney added two more championships to her track resume repeating her Drake Relays 1,500-meter win and championing the 800-meter run.
Ashley Webb pitched both the Class 4A Quarterfinal and Fifth-Place games for Clear Creek Amana at the 2021 Class 4A State Softball Tournament, in Fort Dodge. The Clippers fell, 1-0, to Adel, DeSoto, Minburn (ADM) Wednesday, July 21, in the Class 4A Quarterfinals then sank North Polk, 7-6, in the consolation game for CCA’s 35th State Tournament appearance.
Liberty High School Athletic Trainer Anna Manternach comforts Sam Harvey after losing in a 3-2 upset to the Johnston Dragons in the Class 5A Quarterfinals at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, in Cedar Rapids, Monday, Nov. 1.
