OXFORD — Hopes by some for a return to a requirement for the wearing of facemasks in the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District’s buildings appear to have been dashed in the wake of the Nov. 2 city and school election.
Incumbents Abdouramane Bila and Michelle Emmel, who both had advocated for a return to masks after Federal Judge Robert Pratt issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting enforcement by the State of Iowa of mask mandates in the schools, were defeated by parental choice candidates Kara Prickett and Jennifer Downes. And, two open seats, including one being vacated by Nikki Knapp (who also had advocated for a return to mandatory masking) were filled by Shaun Kukuzke and Joe Burns, who also both advocated for parental choice.
Steve Sherman, an administrator for the Facebook group “CCA Parents for Freedom and Liberty,” who supported Prickett, Downes, Kukuzke, and Burns, was “elated” by the results of the election and what he described as an “across-the-board change in the direction of the board brought about by many parents deciding to vote and really learning about the candidates.” Sherman noted such interest is uncommon, especially in an off-year school board race. “Turnout and voter enthusiasm can be low, but not this year. People were motivated, frustrated, and had had enough. It was time for a change.”
The CCA Parents for Freedom and Liberty group was formed shortly after Judge Pratt’s decision.
Downes, who defeated Emmel 842 to 595 said the district’s Return to Learn (RTL) plans and public health measures in the schools, proposed federal mandates, and a perceived lack of transparency in the educational system were the driving forces behind the turnout for the election. “I have heard from parents who never once voted in a school board election in an off year, and decided these issues were important enough to begin that practice,” Downes said. “Health mandates coming from any school board is dangerous territory. COVID is endemic, and we are going to have to learn to move through our educational process with it always around us. We must be able to make informed decisions for our own children and constantly be exploring additional mitigation efforts.”
Abdouramane, and candidate Joshua Bates (who was defeated by Kukuzke for an at-large seat) disagreed with Downes’ and Sherman’s assessments. Bates strongly advocated for mandatory masking and a repeal of a decision by the board to wait until a 10% absenteeism (from all causes combined, not just COVID-19) in a particular building, which would trigger a return to mandatory masks for at least one week.
“For the past several weeks, our district has had more students out sick with COVID than the ICCSD does, and they have over five times the student population we do,” said Bates. “We also have double the staff cases that ICCSD does, again despite their much larger staff numbers. Parents are receiving building-wide notifications and close-contact calls almost daily. Yet, the school district refuses to mandate masks until an unprecedented rate of 10% is attained.”
According to the district’s online COVID-19 Dashboard, Amana Elementary hit 9.3% absentee rate Oct. 25 but had dropped to 5.9% (from all causes: flu, colds, etc.) on Nov. 5. Amana had been at 0% on Oct. 29. The highest rate at the high school (as of Monday, Nov. 8) was 7% on Nov. 1 and had dropped to 5.4% on Nov. 5. The middle school hit 6.3% on Nov. 4 but dropped back to 4.4% the following day. North Bend Elementary (North Liberty) hit 6.1% on Nov. 4 and started back down the following day while Clear Creek Elementary (Oxford) hit a high of 7.2% on Oct. 20, had dipped to 3% on Oct. 29, and was back up to 4.4% on Nov. 5. Tiffin Elementary had risen to 8.4% on Nov. 5 after being at 2.6% on Nov. 3.
“Clearly,” Bates said, “Our current approach to keep students in school and our staff workplace safe is not working. The new school board must understand that their primary responsibility is to the students and the staff of the district, not to a small but loud minority of ‘concerned parents’ that have an ax to grind about the school district taking a few simple public health measures to get through what we all hope to be the final stretch of the damned pandemic.”
Bila echoed Bates’ concerns saying, “My hope is that members of the community including students and staff stay healthy. Within the last week or so we are seeing increased virus activity in our attendance centers. My hope is that the district takes serious steps in the best interests of the students, teachers, and the community, listen to our health professionals and bring forth measures that are within the confines of the laws in place in addressing the health crisis. Masks were not meant to be the only tool to try to mitigate the current situation, but a tool in a tool chest.”
Candidates were asked whether the mask debate overshadowed other pressing issues in the district such as continued enrollment growth, staffing (the district is currently short several positions and will be building an elementary school in Coralville if a bond referendum passes next spring), and a search for a permanent superintendent.
“Not at all,” said Downes. “Our board has been very focused on social issues and COVID response for the last 20 months. Voters chose board members who are willing to move forward with other looming issues in the planning of our district. Unfortunately, the new board members will be faced with voting on the bond inclusions in their very first meeting (setting the language for the bond referendum by selecting projects to fund with it). Voters chose decisive members who are going to be able to make a decision with the little time they were presented.”
Bila, on the other hand, felt the issues were overlooked by the focus on masking. “The main issue this election cycle seemed to be the mask requirement at the schools. We have growing enrollments and building shortcomings, staff shortages due to conditions made worse in part by the health crisis. But as I said during the election cycle, this crisis shall pass, hopefully with minimal effects to the community if we do the right things, and we will get back to talking about education issues and how to best serve those we are supposed to.
It is my hope,” Bila added, “that once the new board is seated and the dust settles around some of the hot topics that drove the narrative around the election cycle, the community and the board can come together to fulfill their mission.”
“The board has a lot of very important work to do soon,” said Bates. “I hope everyone in our district keeps a close, watchful eye on what our school board does in the next few years as it works to hire a new superintendent, pass the 2022 bond and build a new elementary school, and manage our continued district expansion, and continue our much-needed Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI) efforts.”
“It will definitely be interesting to watch the next few years unfold,” said Sherman. “Parents are watching now more than ever. I am encouraged that many parents will remain vigilant and keep a more watchful eye on the direction of the school.”