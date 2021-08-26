TIFFIN — A new era has begun for Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School’s varsity football program as the Clippers move up to Class 4A and do so with a new head coach. Matt Haddy was announced as the new skipper for the “Boats” earlier this year, replacing Gabe Bakker, who departed for Waukee after four seasons and a 20-16 record at CCA.
Haddy is a Marion native in his 22nd year of coaching across multiple sports, with a dozen years in football. His first coaching position, while a freshman in college, was leading the ninth-grade boys’ basketball program at CCA under then-head coach Steve Ottoson in what is now the middle school. The following year, Haddy moved up to sophomore coach for two years. He also spent four years as the defensive coordinator for Lisbon High School’s football program (including 2011’s State Championship campaign) followed by six years at Mount Vernon before taking over the girls’ basketball program there.
“I really enjoyed my time at Mount Vernon,” Haddy said. “Good people there, and we had a good thing going and a lot of success. I wanted to look at a place that I felt had a good community atmosphere, that was a place my wife and I could feel comfortable moving to, and possibly both working in (they’re both teachers) and was a place I could realistically compete for championships. Clear Creek checked those boxes – good atmosphere, people that support athletics and football, and they want to see athletics and football be successful. We have everything in place here to compete for championships.”
While previous coaches Ronnie and Matt Hughes, and Bakker have built a solid foundation for the Clippers, including state playoff appearances and a record of .500 or better the past three years, Haddy said there is still work to be done to reach the top.
“We have a long way to go to get to that point, especially being a 4A program,” Haddy said. “I have to remind people that we now are a growing 4A football program, and the days of seeing Clear Creek as a smaller program are done. We’re not gonna get any smaller, we’re gonna keep growing.
“But when you look at facilities from our turf field to our weight room, to the school — we have the pieces in place to be a program that can strive to consistently compete for championships. Now it’s on us, as coaches, to get to the players what we have to do to be able to do that.
“You don’t just show up and say you want to do those things. It takes a lot of work and effort behind the scenes to get to that point.”
The move to Class 4A means a mix of old and new foes as Newton, Oskaloosa, and Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic also moved to 4A, and are in District 4 with the Clippers. New district opponents are Cedar Rapids Washington and Pella while friendly rivals Liberty High are in 4A-3 and will face each other at Liberty in a Week Four contest on Friday, Sept. 17. There has been talk of possibly creating a traveling trophy for the rivalry.
“It puts a lot of pressure on all of us, and I embrace that because I want to be at a place where we have expectations,” Haddy said. “I don’t want to be someplace where we don’t have expectations. That’s not how I want to operate or want our program to operate. I want us to embrace expectations and do what we have to do to get to those expectations.” Having Xavier, Pella, and Cedar Rapids Washington in the district will pose a large challenge to the Clippers as they face traditionally strong programs.
“That’s what we have to strive to get to.” Haddy said, then asked asked rhetorically, “How do we meet the same levels as those programs?” It’s attention to detail, he said.
Early practice sessions focused on “how to practice,” as Haddy and his staff introduced the “Boats” to the expectations, tempo, and mental aspects of practicing including how to get through a practice session “when it’s not easy. As coaches we know if we want to give our kids the best chance to be successful, we have to work extremely hard to get us to that point.
“I know what’s going on at programs like Pella, I know how we operated at Mount Vernon with a very successful program, and consistently (successful) when I was at Lisbon. So, I’ve seen and have been very fortunate to be a part of programs that operate that way.”
As the program continues to grow, the mindset needs to evolve as well, he said. “It’s a mentality to where we’re not just happy to be .500. We’re not just happy to make it to the playoffs. Now it’s what do we have to do to compete for district titles? To compete to not just get into the postseason, but then win games in the postseason. Our goal, and it’s gonna take time to get there, is we want to play meaningful football games in October. If we’re playing meaningful football games in October, if Week 7 and Week 8 and Week 9, if those games have (playoff and district title) ramifications for us, then we’re doing something right.” He added “We’re gonna work our tails off whether there’s ramifications or not, because that’s the standards we’re trying to take for our program. But we want to play meaningful games in October.”
The challenge begins in full force on Friday, August 27 as the Clippers travel to Marion High School (Thomas Park field) to face the Wolves (formerly the Indians) at 7:15 p.m. in the season opener. Marion ended CCA’s season last year with an 18-14 loss at home in the first round of the playoffs. All teams automatically qualified for the first round by order of the Iowa High School Athletic Association due to a shortened season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CCA finished the season at 4-4.
The Clippers’ first home game is set for Friday, Sept. 3 against Independence with the freshmen kicking off at 5 p.m. and the varsity following around 7 p.m.