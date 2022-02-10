The North Liberty skyline is relatively flat but for water towers and communication towers. Soon however, a new feature will rise up and be a prominent symbol of hope, unity, and community as the North Liberty Baptist Church puts up a steeple.
The church was organized in April 2011 when Pastor Thomas Gibson and his family moved to North Liberty with the mission of starting a new church. “We quickly realized what a great community this is,” he said. “We just started telling people about the Lord.” The church started meeting in a small commercial space on Ashley Ct., roughly a block from the current location. “We were there for just about a year and then we moved just off of Sugar Creek Ln.” It was there the faith community began to blossom. On June 1, 2017, the church bought its current location at 1215 Jordan Street, a former restaurant.
“We recognized pretty quickly that the Lord was going to use this building, the community knows this building, the visibility is great, the access is great, and the community really responded well, our church responded well.” Church members did extensive remodeling work inside creating a sanctuary for worship services, and other amenities. But still something was missing.
“As we reached our ten-year anniversary, we wanted something that could communicate to the community that we’re here to stay, we’re not a passing ‘see if this works.’ We have put down our roots here, this is our foundation, and this is our story. We wanted something that was a permanent mark in the community, but also a mark of what we were offering, which is the hope of Christ. So, we thought a steeple would be a great way to display both of those at the same time.”
A steeple he said, helps to identify a city. “With our location (south side of North Liberty) I think it’s a great message to send people when they pull into North Liberty to see a steeple and know that there is that type of hope in the city.” Last April the congregation provided the funds for a steeple to be manufactured, and an order was placed with a company in South Carolina.
Unfortunately, the church’s desire ran headlong into the nationwide manufacturing slow down and supply chain disruptions, which led to the steeple finally being delivered on January 31. Depending on weather conditions, the church’s contractor planned to assemble and install the steeple, which arrived in three pieces, the week of February 7.
The Pastor sees symbolism in the parts, technically referred to as the belfry (base), lantern, and the spire (top). “The base. The foundation. We want this church to be part of the foundation of this community. And we want the community to be a foundation for us as a church. We want to work with each other that way. And then you have the cross on top, which of course is the symbol of hope. Well, a community ought to offer hope, and a church also ought to offer hope. But then there’s the middle part. This part doesn’t get all of the recognition. The base is magnificent, the cross is at the top, but you can’t connect those two without that center piece, and I believe that symbolizes the people that make up a community, the people that make up a church, the individuals that hold up the banner of Christ and the Cross. But we have to stand on a foundation.” The Pastor said if they can stand firmly on the foundation and hold up the banner of hope properly, “then whether you’re talking about a community or a church, it’s going to be successful.”
Even the lightning rod, which extends past the cross, has symbolism. The Pastor explained it is a deflector, a safety device, but in that is a metaphor for the church. “We want our church to be a place people can come to and find safety against what we would say are the strikes of life. Sometimes we get warnings they’re coming, sometimes we do not. But we want our church to be that place that offers that safety.” The steeple is also a symbol of gratitude. “If it’s a symbol of hope, then we’re successful, but it’s also a symbol of gratitude because that’s the message we want to send to our community – we’re grateful.”
The steeple, approximately 33-34 feet in length, and designed to be as tall as the building itself is fairly simple by design, but aesthetically it was crafted to blend in with the cityscape. “It’s nice, it’s classy, it helps represent the mission that the city is wanting to follow.”
Pastor Gibson has planned a dedication service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 with North Liberty Mayor Chris Hoffman speaking on the importance of church and community.
The community is welcome to attend.
“This is not a church trying to make a place, but of a church being thankful for the place that we have.”