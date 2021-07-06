OXFORD— America’s 245th birthday was celebrated in the small town of Oxford with the First Responders’ fundraiser street dance and fireworks on Saturday, July 3, and the annual Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 4. Members of American Legion Post 535 led the way while Santa and Mrs. Claus, on their three-wheel cherry red motorcycle signaled the end of the parade much like the red caboose of days gone by.
A star spangled afternoon in Oxford
- By Chris Umscheid chris.umscheid@wcinet.com
