(from left to right) Abby McNeely, Mariana Lehnertz, Aaron Neal, Emily Granfield, Katie Babka, Alaina Schmidt, Zach Wieskamp, and Sonja Bloeser as the “Puffs” rehearse a scene in the Liberty High School production of PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.
(from left to right) Abby McNeely (playing Megan Jones), Ryan Elmer (playing Oliver Rivers), Katie Babka (playing Wayne Hopkins) rehearse a scene in the Liberty High School production of PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, which is based on the popular “Harry Potter” series of books and movies, but focuses on the other kids at Hogwarts.
(from left to right) Ryan Elmer, Alex Moon, Aaron Neal, Zach Wieskamp, as well as others, rehearse a scene in the Liberty High School production of PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.
NORTH LIBERTY — In 1997 author J.K. Rowling started publishing a series of seven novels, which later became eight movies, about a young orphan boy named Harry Potter who enrolls into a school of wizardry and magic, and his seven years of adventures. In 2015 playwright Matt Cox penned a story focusing on the other kids at “a certain school of magic and magic” borrowing from but staying just this side of the copyright infringement line.
This week Cox’s tale, “PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” takes the stage at Liberty High School.
“PUFFS is about PUFFS,” said director Olivia Symonds. “For legal reasons it has nothing to do with that certain wizard boy,” she added with a sly lilt in her voice. “It tracks the events, or has similar events to, a certain very popular magical book series from the perspective of a new trio of students who belong to The House of Puffs.”
Symonds, a self-described “huge certain magical book fan and I saw a filming of this show a few years ago, and I absolutely loved it. I loved that it is funny, but also has a heart, and has wonderful parts for students to try their comedic chops, their dramatic chops, physical comedy, and all sorts of fun and interesting things for actors to do on stage.”
The audience can expect to see “silly magic, friendships being formed and tested, some ‘familiar events’ take place, but some new lessons learned.”
The curtain goes up at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 with additional performances at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57395, by pointing their smart phone at the QR code on any show poster up around town, or at the door.
“It has been so much fun to work on (this show),” she said. “This show gives new students a chance to shine, we’ve got some underclassmen that have come up and filled some important parts, and they’ve done a great job. It is a show you can bring your family to but is enjoyable for all ages.”