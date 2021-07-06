NORTH LIBERTY– Zavien Paul Kinyon died on Monday, June 21, in the Oklahoma University Children’s Intensive Care Unit. On Wednesday, June 30, he was buried in the Ridgewood Cemetery, in North Liberty, with a couple hundred new friends bidding “goodbye” in a unique way.
Zavien, known to family and friends as “Peanut,” was born on Sept. 21, 2018 and loved cars, trucks and especially Harley Davidsons, his obituary said. It was the love of Harleys leading to a call going out across social media platforms on Tuesday, June 29, for any and all bikers to escort Peanut from the Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, in Iowa City, to his final resting place.
201 bikers answered the call, leading the way, along with a police escort, to the historic cemetery on Scales Bend Road. After lining up three and four abreast, the bikers revved their motors in unison; a thunderous tribute to a little fan they’d never met.
“It’s absolutely amazing how the motorcycle community comes together in time of need,” said Jay Stratton, creator and Facebook administrator for the 319 Ride with Pride motorcycle group.
“I only wish that the public knew how good bikers are and how big of hearts they truly have,” he added.
Zavien is survived by his mother Mikenzie Kinyon and several other family members. A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family has been established at https://gofund.me/14b3e417.