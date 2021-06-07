OXFORD– Plumes of black coal smoke and the soulful sound of a steam whistle will fill the air in Oxford later this summer as the Iowa Interstate (IAIS) Railroad’s steam locomotive 6988 leads four passenger excursions to Iowa City.
The Oxford Fire Department teamed up with the IAIS and the Central States Steam Preservation Association, which maintains and operates the locomotive, for the trips on Saturday, Aug. 21, as a fundraiser for the all-volunteer organization. The train was in Oxford in July 2019 for Oxford’s Sesquicentennial, running six sold-out trips.
Due to the pandemic, no excursions ran in 2020, and the Oxford event is the first for 2021 for the Chinese-built steam locomotive pulling a series of 1930s-vintage passenger cars. The 6988 is one of two Chinese class QJ locomotives the IAIS purchased in 2006, and was cosmetically altered to resemble an American steam engine, while its sister engine the 7081 looks as it did in the 1990s and early 2000s when it ran on China’s Jitong Railway.
A limited number of seats are available for the four scheduled trips and tickets must be purchased in advance, online at https://oxfordfire.wixsite.com/oxfordtrainride.