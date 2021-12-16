Layla Stockdale turns on the charm in the hopes Santa Claus will bring her a cotton candy machine for Christmas. Stockdale was among the many children who visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus Dec. 11 in Swisher.
Swisher’s community Christmas tree was aglow Dec. 11 during the town’s annual Christmas festival. The evening included holiday shopping at the downtown businesses, a cookie walk at the library, a tree walk at 5 Star Service, cookie decorating and crafts at American Legion Post 671, horse drawn carriage rides, a lighted Christmas parade, and an opportunity for kids to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
A young girl runs from John Zahratka and his Santa riding Rudolph costume Dec. 11 at American Legion Post 671 in Swisher. The Legion hosted cookie decorating and crafts for kids during the town’s annual Christmas festival.
