NORTH LIBERTY— Last season, the Liberty High varsity boys basketball team went 7-6 in a year marred by Covid-19 related cancellations, and made it through postseason play to the substate final, where the Bolts fell, 57-46, to Pleasant Valley. Kelby Telander led the team in scoring with 177 points, and fellow seniors Ira Hazeltine, Ethan O’Donnell, Basil Aldoss, Grayson Tyler, and Cody Schroeder made up six of the top-eight spots for the squad.
“This will be a rebuilding year,” said head coach Ryan Kelly. Kelly co-coached with Stu Ordman last season and has four years with the Liberty High School program.
“We do not have much varsity experience – only three players return with varsity experience.” Those three are seniors Griffin Kraft and Ja’Quez Hall, and junior Da’Shon Fisher. Kraft, a forward, produced 58 points as a 44 percent field goal shooter. Kraft hit 77 percent from the free throw line, made nine offensive and 21 defensive rebounds, had three assists, seven steals, and one block. Hall, a guard, put up 19 points, made five defensive rebounds and came up with ten steals. Fisher, also a guard, put in 19 points, made ten rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
“We have a lot of newcomers,” Kelly said. “We have a ton of guys competing for spots.”
Kelly said the Mississippi Valley Conference will be strong again this year.
“Teams to beat in my opinion will be Iowa City West, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and Cedar Rapids Washington (very young last year and competed very well).”
The season opens on Saturday, Nov. 27 with a Hall of Pride scrimmage game against Williamsburg in Williamsburg at 6:00 p.m. with the regular season firing up on Thursday, Dec. 2 with a rematch against Pleasant Valley at home at 7:30 p.m. Rivalry will be in the air on Friday, Dec. 10, as Iowa City West visits, and on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as City High’s Little Hawks fly into the Lightning’s cloud.
“We are planning to have a Veterans Night and details are to be determined,” said Kelly. “Senior Night is also TBD. These dates will be marked in Varsity Bound (https://ia.varsitybound.com) once established.”
2021-22 Liberty High varsity boys basketball schedule (subject to change)
Saturday, Nov. 27 Hall of Pride Scrimmage AT Williamsburg 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 HOME vs. Pleasant Valley 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 HOME vs. Iowa City West 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 HOME vs. Dubuque Senior 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 AT Prairie High School, Cedar Rapids 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 AT Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 HOME vs. Iowa City, City High 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 AT Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic HS 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8 AT Coe College (invitational) TBD
Tuesday, Jan. 11 HOME vs. Western Dubuque 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 HOME vs. Waterloo East 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 AT Coe College (invitational) TBD
Friday, Jan. 21 HOME vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 HOME vs. Cedar Falls 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 AT Iowa City, City High 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 AT Dubuque Wahlert Catholic HS 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 AT Iowa City West 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 HOME vs. Linn-Mar 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 AT Cedar Rapids Washington 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 HOME vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 AT Dubuque Hempstead 7:30 p.m.