Mike Murphy, a Master Gardener, checks the gender of a Monarch butterfly for daughter Angela (at left) to record before it is tagged during a tagging event held Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Forever Green Landscaping and Garden Center in North Liberty.
NORTH LIBERTY — A few dozen Monarch butterflies embarked on a 3,000-mile journey to their winter home in the mountains of Mexico Sunday, Sept. 12. But first, their gender was documented in a logbook, and a tiny tag with a unique number was attached carefully to a delicate wing before they were released as a group.
Forever Green Landscaping & Garden Centers in North Liberty hosted Master Gardeners Carolyn Murphy and Angela Murphy along with volunteers from Milkweed Matters, a group dedicated to providing Monarch-friendly habitats, in a tagging event. Attendees learned three waves of Monarchs return every year, with some butterflies only living but a couple of weeks. During that time however, they concentrate on breeding. A fourth generation appears in mid-to-late August, and flies to their home in Mexico. Not only is the distance covered amazing, but also the fact these Monarchs have never been there, but know exactly where to go, and how to get there.
Carolyn pointed out how the I-35 corridor is a mainline for Monarchs, and noted campaigns undertaken by many communities along the interstate highway to plant milkweed and other Monarch-friendly plants. She urged landowners to incorporate such plants into their landscaping, to assist not only Monarchs, but other pollinators such as bees as well.
Before sending the Monarchs on their way, participants were encouraged to make a wish.
According to American Indian legend, “If anyone desires a wish to come true, they must first
capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it.
As a butterfly can make no sound, the butterfly cannot reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit who hears and sees all.
In gratitude for giving the beautiful butterfly freedom,
the Great Spirit will always grant the wish.
So, according to legend, by making a wish and giving the butterfly its freedom,
the wish will be taken to the heavens to be granted.”