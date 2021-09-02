TIFFIN- Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Stephans Street in Tiffin for individuals burglarizing vehicles in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 22.
According to the Sheriff’s Office a local resident was alerted of two males attempting to break into vehicles in the neighborhood. A deputy arrived at the location shortly after the activity was reported at 3:49 a.m., and two males, matching the description of the suspects, were located in the area. The deputy initiated contact with the two suspects and both fled on foot. A foot chase ensued and one suspect was apprehended and arrested near Railroad Street and Ireland Avenue. The other suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was issued.
The two suspects are identified as Cameron Neuzil, 18, of Oxford, and Kain Wallace, 18, of Oxford. Neuzil was charged with Attempted Burglary Third Degree, Interference with Official Acts, and Public Intoxication. Wallace was charged with Attempted Burglary Third Degree and Interference with Official Acts. Both have since been arrested.
Anyone observing suspicious or criminal behavior is strongly encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 319-356-6020. If an emergency response is required call 911. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Liberty Police Department and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center.