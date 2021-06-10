CEDAR RAPIDS– With the return to in-person events comes the return of the Freedom Festival’s signature event, Balloon Glow on Tuesday, June 22. This year at a new location, Hawkeye Downs Speedway. A historic, 10 hot air balloons will be on site around the track along with the addition of Great American Kites to kick off the night.
In light of COVID safety guidelines and large-in person event recommendations, there is a limited capacity. Tickets can be purchased in advance via www.freedomfestival.com and will be $20 per reservation, good for up to six people.
Executive Director, Karol Shepherd shared, “Just as many of our events this year, Balloon Glow is going to look a little bit differently. For the first time, we will have a limited capacity for this event, but will also have on-site parking. Our sponsors have been extremely supportive of these changes, and we are hopeful that the community is understanding, as well.”
Event details can be found on the events page at www.freedomfestival.com/events. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a concert beginning at 8 p.m. featuring Alisabeth Von Presley. Bag chairs are encouraged as seating will be on the track. Soft-sided coolers are permitted, but due to liquor license, no outside alcohol can be brought in. Vendors will be available for food and drinks, including alcohol.
The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival returns June 14 to July 4. The small but mighty non-profit organization continues to follow safety guidelines and recommendations of Linn County Public Health and the City of Cedar Rapids. The public’s continued patience and support are appreciated in this unique year.
For the most up-to-date information and a first look at the 2021 Festival head to www.FreedomFestival.com or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/CRFreedomFestival.