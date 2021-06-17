WATERLOO — Liberty High’s varsity baseball team moved to 5-6 on the season after a doubleheader split with Waterloo West High School Wednesday, June 9 in Waterloo.
Cody Schroeder led Liberty with three hits (including two doubles) in game one as the Lightning plated two runners in the top of the first, one in the third, and one in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. The Wahawks scored two in the bottom of the fifth and were frustrated by two more Bolt runs in the top of the seventh. West did manage to score one more run in the bottom of the seventh however.
Brody Fishman and TJ Kimm pounded out two hits apiece in the contest with a double for Kimm. Boyd Skelley took the win with six innings on the mound. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs, walked one, and struck out four.
Keian Secrist scored both runs for Liberty in the 4-2 nightcap loss after being driven in by Jack Funke and TJ Kimm in the top of the first and third innings. West overcame the 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the third with one run, took the lead with two runs in the fourth, and plated their fourth and final run in the fifth.
Funke had two hits to lead the Bolts at the plate. Noah Kirk was charged with the loss after five innings. He gave up six hits and four earned runs, walked two, and struck out six.
Liberty High 6, Waterloo West 3
Hits — Cody Schroeder 3, Brody Fishman 2, TJ Kimm 2, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, Noah Kirk 1
Singles — Fishman 2, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Kimm 1, Schroeder 1, Kirk 1
Doubles — Schroeder 2, Kimm 1
Runs —Fishman 2, Secrist 2, Shane Alberts 1, Luke Meyers 1
RBI — Funke 2, Kimm 1, Schroeder 1
Pitching — Boyd Skelley (W) 6 IP, 7 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 1 strike out
Waterloo West 4, Liberty High 2
Hits — Jack Funke 2, Keian Secrist 1, Garret Roggy 1
Singles — Funke 2, Secrist 1, Roggy 1
Runs —Secrist 2
RBI — Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1
Pitching — Noah Kirk (L) 5 IP, 6 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts. Ian Gates, 1 IP, 1 hit