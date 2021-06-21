NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team improved to 9-7 on the season with a doubleheader sweep at home Monday, June 14, over the visiting Bobcats of Western Dubuque, Epworth. The Lightning took the opener, 4-3, and won the nightcap, 9-2.
Liberty took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and watched the Bobcats tie the game in the top of the second. The lead was retaken in the bottom of the third with a Liberty High run and extended in the fifth for a 3-1 advantage. Western Dubuque plated two runners in the top of the seventh in a late bid for victory, however a solitary run for the Lightning, in the bottom half, sealed the win. Brody Fishman, Keian Secrist and TJ Kimm put up two hits apiece, with one double each for Fishman and Kimm, while Secrist smacked a triple. Hayden Vickroy pitched six innings, giving up three hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out one. Luke Bollier took the win after one inning on the mound, giving up one hit and two unearned runs.
The Bolts overcame a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the second inning of the nightcap with a six-run blitz and added one run each in the third and fourth to go ahead, 8-1. The Bobcats clawed out a run in the fifth, however Liberty plated one more runner in the sixth for the 9-2 victory. Kimm and Jack Funke slapped out two hits each, with a pair of runs driven in by Funke. Boyd Skelley took the win after five innings on the mound giving up four hits and two runs- one earned, walking one and striking out six.
Liberty visits Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, June 25, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader before traveling to Dubuque Senior on Monday, June 28, for a 3:30 p.m. varsity double-dip. The road trips continue on Wednesday, June 30, with a visit to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School at McAleece Park, Petrakis Field, for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.
- Liberty High 4, Western Dubuque 3
Hits— Brody Fishman 2, Keian Secrist 2, TJ Kimm 2, Cody Schroeder 1, Jack Funke 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Garret Roggy 1, Ian Gates 1.
Singles— Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Roggy 1, Gates 1.
Doubles— Fishman 1, Schroeder 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1.
Triples— Secrist 1.
Runs—Kimm 2, Schroeder 1, Secrist 1.
RBI— Secrist 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1.
Pitching— Vickroy 6.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 1 strike out. Luke Bollier (W) 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs.
- Liberty High 9, Western Dubuque 2
Hits— TJ Kimm 2, Jack Funke 2, Brody Fishman 1, Keian Secrist 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Evan Chandler 1.
Singles— Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1, Chandler 1.
Doubles— Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1.
Runs—Fishman 2, Luke Meyers 2, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Chandler 1, Ian Gates 1.
RBI— Funke 2, Cody Schroeder 1, Chandler 1.
Pitching— Boyd Skelley (W) 5.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 1 walk, 6 strikeouts. Jacob Turgasen 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Kolton Fangman 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strike out.