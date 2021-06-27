TAMA— The “Boats” of Clear Creek Amana (CCA) split a varsity baseball doubleheader with the South Tama Trojans Monday, June 21 at South Tama County High School. The Clippers took the opener 12-1 but fell 3-2 in the nightcap, moving to 10-8 on the season while the Trojans improved to 7-12.
Both teams plated one runner in the first inning of the first game, but the Creek Boys scored four runs in the top of the third, added one run each in the fourth and fifth, and put the game away in the sixth with a five-run effort. Sam Young belted out four hits (three singles and a double) with two singles from David Williams. Jack Downes had one base hit in the contest but drove in four runs. Brock Reade took the win with six innings on the mound giving up three hits and one earned run. Reade notched eight strikeouts.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in the nightcap, but CCA responded with two runs in the second, driven in by David Williams. South Tama tied with a run in the third and took the lead for good in the fourth. Parker Smith led at the plate with two hits including a double. Young took the loss for CCA giving up four hits and three runs (two earned), walking one, and dispensing three strikeouts.
Mount Vernon visits for a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1 starting at 5 p.m. ahead of a Tuesday, July 6, visit to Linn-Mar (at the Oak Ridge Middle School in Marion) for a 5 p.m. non-conference game.
CCA has been assigned to Class 3A Substate No.4 for the postseason with Assumption Catholic (Davenport), Central DeWitt, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, and Washington (Iowa). The 3A district battles start on Friday, July 16, and continue on Monday, July 19, and conclude on Wednesday, July 21. The 2021 State Baseball Tournament, at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 through Saturday, July 31.
Clear Creek Amana 12, South Tama High School 1
Hits — Sam Young 4, David Williams 2, Jack Downes 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1, Blaine Stockman 1
Singles — Young 3, Williams 2, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Stockman 1
Doubles — Young 1, Hoffman 1
Runs —Parker Smith 2, Young 2, Roberson 2, Stockman 2, Jake Van Handel 2, Hoffman 1, Evan Aisenbrey 1
RBI — Downes 4, Williams 2, Young 1, Roberson 1, Hoffman 1, Stockman 1, Cash Jensen 1
Pitching — Brock Reade 6.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts
South Tama High School 3, Clear Creek Amana 2
Hits — Parker Smith 2, Stirlen Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1, David Williams 1
Singles — Smith 1, Roberson 1, Hoffman 1, Williams 1
Doubles — Smith 1
Runs —Roberson 1, Hoffman 1
RBI — Williams 2
Pitching — Sam Young 6.0 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 3 strikeouts