Lindsey Moon with the Eastern Iowa Circus demonstrates her ability to eat fire during the Fire and Ice event, Jan. 26, 2020, part of the Beat the Bitter winter festival in North Liberty. Fire and Ice returns to Penn Meadows Park on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 4-8 p.m.
Devin Ladehoff, of North Liberty, takes a picture of his son Draven and daughter Densi posing with a penguin carved out of a block of ice, Feb. 1, 2019, during the Fire and Ice event at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty. Fire performances, ice carving, horse-drawn carriage rides, a bonfire and fireworks were among the activities part of the Beat the Bitter winter festival, returning Sunday, Jan. 30, at Penn Meadows, from 4-8 p.m.
Steam rises from cups of hot chocolate, resembling flames in the late afternoon sunlight, Feb. 1, 2019, at Penn Meadows Park, in North Liberty, during the Fire and Ice event, part of the Beat the Bitter winter festival. Fire and Ice returns Sunday evening from 4-8 p.m.
Winter days can be dark but North Liberty will be a bit brighter, thanks to North Liberty Lights, presented by GEICO Careers, an illuminated winter display lit nightly, beginning Saturday, Jan. 29, through the end of February, around Liberty Centre Pond.
The exhibit invites spectators to walk under tunnels and snap pictures with a dozen colorful three- to ten-foot tall winter scenes of snowflakes, penguins, polar bears, deer and more. The display is illuminated each night at sundown for North Liberty residents and visitors to enjoy at their leisure for free. Some of the units are animated however North Liberty Lights is not accompanied by music.
Participants of the 5K-ish Glow Run, Saturday, Jan. 29, will be the first to experience the array of lights. The evening fun run is approximately eight laps, 5K-ish, around the pond and open to all ages and skill levels, with a 6 p.m. start scheduled for runners and a 7 p.m. start for joggers, walkers and children. Registration is $20, $15 for minors, at beatthebitter.com and includes a glow in the dark finisher medal and pair of glow in the dark shoelaces. The famous GEICO Gecko and team will be on site to warm participants up with a cup of hot chocolate after the race.
North Liberty Lights and the 5K-ish Glow Run are part of Beat the Bitter, North Liberty’s annual winter schedule of events challenging folks to embrace winter with activities, such as outdoor ice skating; a kickball tournament in the snow; Fire and Ice, the festival’s free event packed with ice sculptures, fireworks, horse-drawn carriage rides, fire performances; and the 5K-ish Glow Run and North Liberty Lights.
North Liberty Lights is one of 40 events on the City Slate, a compilation of North Liberty’s largest and free city-produced events, made possible by Adam Schechinger State Farm; Centro, Incorporated; Eastern Iowa Airport– CID; GEICO Philanthropic Foundation; Hills Bank; MidWestOne Bank; Shive-Hattery; South Slope Cooperative Communications; University of Iowa Health Care; Veridian Credit Union; and the City of North Liberty. Additional support for Beat the Bitter is provided by Collins Community Credit Union, Scheels, GreenState Credit Union, Think Iowa City, Junge Ford BMW of North Liberty, US Bank and Alliant Energy.