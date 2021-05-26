TIFFIN– Last year, Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team made school history by qualifying for its first state tournament. Unfortunately, time on the diamond at Principal Park in Des Moines was limited to a Class 3A state quarterfinal round game against Norwalk (19-5 entering the contest) as the Warriors held off an attempted seventh-inning rally for a 4-3 win. CCA finished the season at 16-7 and bid farewell to seniors Nick Gerard, Casey Ogden, Grant Jensen, Cade Armstrong and Tyler Schrepfer.
Graduation of these five punched holes in the Clippers’ ship, and another torpedo hit when Class of 2021 senior TJ Bollers graduated early and started his college and football career with the University of Wisconsin.
Coach Nick Zumsande, in his second season with the “Boats,” will rely heavily on returning starters Brock Reade, Parker Smith, Ben Swails and Sam Young with returning letter winner Sterlin Roberson as the squad charts a course back to Des Moines.
Reade, a senior, is the only pitcher in Zumsande’s bullpen with any significant time on the mound last year. Reade compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.10 ERA. At bat he hit with a .388 average and earned First Team All-District honors. Swails, a junior, hit .368 and stole six bases. He’s expected to work third base. Also a junior, Parker Smith will work second base. Last year he had a .435 batting average, knocked one hit out of the park and stole eight bases. He made Second Team All State for his efforts. Young is also a junior and works as a shortstop. Last year his batting average was .280. Roberson, a junior, is an outfielder who hit .326 last year.
The Clippers’ line-up also includes seniors Cooper Hoffman (outfielder/pitcher), Evan Aisenbrey (third base/pitcher), Ryan Detert (outfielder), Tyler Loren (pitcher) and Treyton Bickel (outfielder); juniors Jayden Massey (catcher), Gavin Zillyette (outfielder), Tyler Steines (first base/pitcher), Blaine Stockman (second base/outfielder) and Tom Morlan (first base); and sophomores Cash Jensen (outfielder), David Williams (first base/pitcher), Jake Van Handel (outfielder), Reece Hoffman (utility), Jack Downes (catcher), Josh Loren (pitcher/outfielder) and Caleb Allen (third base/pitcher).
The season opened on Wednesday, May 26, with a non-conference junior varsity/varsity pairing at home against Mount Pleasant. The Creek Boys’ first home stand is a varsity doubleheader at home against Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday, May 27, starting at 5 p.m.