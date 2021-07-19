NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team suffered a late season loss to the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Monday, July 12, at home. Central bedeviled the Lightning, 1-0, to dip the Bolts to 23-12-1, improving to 13-18 after the non-conference contest.
A 0-0 stalemate ran the full seven-inning length of the game necessitating extra innings. Central plated one run in the top of the ninth for the win. Liberty produced four hits with a double from Shane Alberts and singles from Cody Schroeder, TJ Kimm and Garret Roggy. Jack Turgasen was charged with the loss after two innings on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run. Turgasen walked one and struck out three. Alberts spent four innings on the bump giving up two hits, walking three and issuing four strikeouts, while Keian Secrist, Schroeder and Kolton Fangman had one inning apiece on the mound.