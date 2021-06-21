DYERSVILLE– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball team moved to 7-6 on the season following a doubleheader split against Beckman Catholic High School Monday, June 14, in Dyersville.
The Clippers won the opener, 10-8, and fell, 11-5, in the nightcap.
A 1-0 CCA lead in the top of the second inning iof game one turned into a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the inning as the Blazers plated two, then scored one run in the third and fourth for a 4-1 advantage. Five Clippers sailed into home plate in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, 6-4. But, the Blazers tied the game, 6-6, with two runs in their half of the sixth. Both squads plated a runner in the seventh for a 7-7 tie, forcing extra innings. Three Clipper runs went up in the top of the eighth for a 10-7 lead ahead of one Beckman run in the bottom of the eighth.
Parker Smith and Brock Reade put up three hits each with three singles (and three RBIs) for Reade and two doubles for Smith. Reade pitched five innings, giving up six hits and four runs- three earned, walked five and struck out 11.
The Blazers extracted revenge in the nightcap overcoming a second inning 1-0 deficit with five runs followed by two in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Beckman held the Creek Boys to one run in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Smith, Reade, Blaine Stockman, Cash Jensen, Josh Loren and Caleb Allan put up one hit each, with a double for Smith and three runs driven in by Reade. Sam Young spent four innings on the mound giving up ten hits and nine runs- three earned, striking out four.
West Delaware visits Tiffin for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday, June 24, before the Clippers travel to WaMaC East rival Solon on Monday, June 28, for a 5 p.m. double dip. WaMaC East’s Mount Vernon Mustangs gallop into Tiffin Thursday, July 1.
Clear Creek Amana 10, Beckman Catholic 8
Hits— Parker Smith 3, Brock Reade 3, Jack Downes 2, Cash Jensen 2, Sam Young 1, Reece Hoffman 1, Blaine Stockman 1.
Singles— Reade 3, Downes 2, Jensen 2, Smith 1, Young 1, Stockman 1.
Doubles— Smith 2.
Triples— Hoffman 1.
Runs—Young 3, Smith 2, Reade 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Hoffman 1, Jensen 1, Jake Van Handel 1.
RBI— Reade 3, Downes 2, Roberson 2, David Williams 2, Stockman 1.
Pitching— Reade 5.0 IP, 6 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 5 walks, 11 strikeouts. Roberson 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. Tyler Loren 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 strike out.
Beckman Catholic 11, Clear Creek Amana 5
Hits— Parker Smith 1, Brock Reade 1, Blaine Stockman 1, Cash Jensen 1, Josh Loren 1, Caleb Allan 1.
Singles— Jensen 1, Loren 1, Allan 1.
Doubles— Smith 1, Reade 1, Stockman 1.
Runs—Smith 2, Reece Hoffman 1, Jensen 1, Allan 1.
RBI— Reade 3, Stockman 1, Loren 1.
Pitching— Sam Young 4.0 IP, 10 hits, 9 runs (3 earned), 4 strikeouts. Evan Aisenbrey 2.0 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 strike out.