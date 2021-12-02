DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and the Iowa Football Coaches Association announced the 2021 all-state football teams.

Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met, either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.

Five athletes from Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Liberty High School were selected in Class 4A with CCA senior Harrison Rosenberg named to the First Team as a wide receiver/tight end.

The IPSWA was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting All-State Teams for Iowa high school sports.

IPSWA Class 4A All-State teams

First Team

Wide Receiver/Tight End Harrison Rosenberg, CCA

Second Team

Offensive lineman Tommy Morlan, CCA

Third Team

Running Back/Full Back Darius Willis-Newell, Liberty High

Offensive lineman Max Beckman, Liberty High

Linebacker Gage Freeman, CCA

Recommended for you