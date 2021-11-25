Calia Clubb (left) and Meg Berkland were both recipients of IGCA honors named to the Class 4A Southeast All-District Team. In addition, Clubb was selected for Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention. Clubb led the Clippers with 340 kills, while Berkland, the Boats librero, made 402 digs this season.
NORTH LIBERTY — The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released their picks for 2021 All-State, All-District, and Academic All-State Volleyball teams with eight Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Liberty High School varsity players selected.
Liberty’s Randy Dolson and Allie Kelly were named the Class 5A East District Coaches of the Year after guiding the Lightning to a 34-5 finish, and the team’s third straight State Tournament appearance after topping the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 7-0 record.
Cassidy Hartman, Shelby Kimm and Gabbie Schroeder were named to the 5A East All-District Team. Hartman and Kimm earned 5A All-State First Team honors, while Schroeder was selected for the Second Team. Schroeder was also named to the 2021 All-Stars Team. Bea Kaskie and Chante Hardaway were named to the Academic All-State Team for Liberty High.
CCA’s Bliss Beck, Calia Clubb and Meg Berkland received Class 4A honors with the trio selected to the 4A Southeast All-District Team, and Beck and Clubb receiving 4A All-State Honorable Mention.
The Clippers finished the season at 27-12 and won the WaMaC West division with a 6-0 record.