IOWA CITY– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Liberty High School varsity soccer players were named to All-State and All-District soccer teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA).
Ellen Austin and Payton Graft (CCA) were selected to the Class 2A All-State 1st Team, while Ellie Hermiston (Liberty) was a 2nd Team selection.
Austin and Graft were also named to the 2A Central All-District 1st Team with teammate Lauren Riggle named to the 2nd Team. Dallas Center-Grimes’ Dan James was selected as the Central District Coach of the Year.
Hermiston was a 2A East All-District 1st Team pick with Heddens and teammate Sam Harvey picking up 2nd Team recognition. Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Chris Higgins was named the East District Coach of the Year.
Austin, Gabrielle Bedford (CCA), Greta Downes (CCA), Riggle, Hermiston, Malika Karimi (Liberty), Lucy Kaskie (Liberty) and Oksana Sharp (Liberty) received Academic All State Soccer honors, as well.