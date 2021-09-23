CEDAR FALLS — Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Liberty High School’s cross country runners battled a packed field Thursday, Sept. 16 at Cedar Falls High School’s Rich Engle Classic held at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls.
Liberty’s varsity boys won, beating out a 21-team field with 82 points and a total time of 1:27:56.3 and were led by Aidan Decker’s seventh-place finish in 17:19.1.
CCA’s boys were 13th with 327 points and a time of 1:33:47.5. Gavin Zillyette led the Clippers with a 25th-place finish in 17:51.9.
Ashlyn Keeney took the runner up spot in the varsity girls race in 19:15.9 leading the Lightning to a sixth-place finish for Liberty with 157 points and a total time of 1:47:09.1.
CCA’s Haidyn Barker was 17th in 21:05.2 and led the Clippers to a ninth-place finish with 208 points and a time of 1:51:18.1.
The Bolt and Clipper junior varsity (JV) girls were eighth and ninth in team finishes respectively with Liberty racking up 224.9 points and a time of 2:12:46.4 while CCA had 248 and a total time of 2:13:35.9. Sophie Faga led Liberty with a 20th-place finish in 24:56.7 with Raegan Wyant leading CCA with a 31st-place showing in 25:31.4.
The Clipper JV boys tied with Mason City with 287 points. The Boats had a total time of 1:49:51.8 and were led by Andrew Cartier with a 33rd-place finish in 20:26.0.
CCA will run in Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s invitational meet at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3:45 p.m. and will host their home invitational on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex starting at 5 p.m. The Clippers return to Kickers on Thursday, Sept. 30, for Iowa City, City High’s invitational starting at 4:15 p.m.
Liberty’s varsity boys travel to the Dubuque Soccer Complex on Thursday, Sept. 23, for a 4 p.m. invitational, and both the boys and girls travel to the University of Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 24, for an invitational meet. The Lightning will also compete in City High’s invitational on Sept. 30.
Rich Engle Classic Thursday, Sept. 16
Varsity girls Team scores — 1, Hempstead, 50, 1:40:46.9. 2, Ankeny, 70, 1:42:39.4. 3, Dubuque Senior, 117, 1:45:47.8. 4, Iowa City West, 126, 1:46:25.0. 5, Western Dubuque, 141, 1:47:25.5. 6, Liberty High School, 157, 1:47:09.1. 7, Urbandale, 164, 1:48:24.2. 8, Cedar Falls, 207, 1:51:06.5. 9, Clear Creek Amana, 208, 1:51:18.1. 10, Waverly-Shell Rock, 283, 1:55:27.5. 11, Hudson, 294, 1:55:38.6. 12, Dike-New Hartford, 326, 1:58:02.0. 13, Decorah, 343, 1:58:43.6. 14, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 344, 1:58:37.5. 15, Waterloo, 467, 2:11:49.9. 16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 501, 2:14:17.1. 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 501, 2:10:49.4.
Individual results — 2, Ashlyn Keeney, Liberty High, 19:15.9. 10, Cori Mac, Liberty High, 20:12.9. 17, Haidyn Barker, Clear Creek Amana, 21:05.2.43, Malia Taylor, Liberty High, 22:10.9. 44, Kira Barker, Clear Creek Amana, 22:10.9. 48, Sara Kinzenbaw, Clear Creek Amana, 22:19.9. 53, Kalin Rotzoll, Clear Creek Amana, 22:36.6. 56, Hannah Ramsey, Liberty High, 22:40.4. 58, Grace Ceynar, Liberty High, 22:49.0. 60, Madelyn Johnson, Liberty High, 22:52.6. 65, Allie Kounkel, 23:05.5. 76, Brie Klein, Liberty High, 23:34.4. 95, Avery Allan, Clear Creek Amana, 24:19.0. 96, Olivia Stopko, Clear Creek Amana, 24:22.0. 98, Sam Estrada, Liberty High, 24:23.0. 118, Carly Sulwer, Liberty High, 25:10.9. 127, Meghan Cullen, Clear Creek Amana, 25:30.8. 154, Elizabeth Jaeger, Liberty High, 27:39.0
Varsity boys Team scores — 1, Liberty High School, 82, 1:27:56.3. 2, Cedar Falls, 1:27:55.2. 3, Ankeny, 1:28:19.6. 4, Urbandale, 104, 1:28:34.8. 5, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 139, 1:29:09.7. 6, Western Dubuque, 198, 1:30:07.8. 7, Southeast Polk, 217, 1:31:24.0. 8, Waverly-Shell Rock, 242, 1:31:54.0. 9, Decorah, 259, 1:32:31.6. 10, Grundy Center/Gladbrook, 278, 1:33:03.9. 11, Dubuque Senior, 322, 1:33:52.1. 12, Waterloo, 1:33:33.5. 13, Clear Creek Amana, 327, 1:33:47.5. 14, Mason City, 345, 1:33:57.7. 15, Valley Lutheran, 389, 1:35:26.1. 16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 439, 1:36:56.2. 17, Cedar Rapids Washington, 496, 1:38:12.4. 18, Hempstead, 512, 1:37:34.3. 19, Dike-New Hartford, 522, 1:38:21.4. 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 548, 1:39:42.0. 21, Hudson, 599, 1:44:29.6
Individual results — 7, Aidan Decker, Liberty High, 17:19.1. 12, Jordan Robinson, Liberty High, 17:27.7. 13, Gavin Keeney, Liberty High, 17:28.3. 22, Ethan Keeney, Liberty High, 17:46.3. 25, Gavin Zillyette, Clear Creek Amana, 17:51.9. 28, Christian Montover, Liberty High, 17:54.9. 49, Logan Nelson, Liberty High, 18:26.2. 60, Jackson Schloss, Clear Creek Amana, 18:32.6. 76, Brock Hilsman, Clear Creek Amana, 18:48.5. 82, Jonathan Kamba Kaleka, Liberty High, 18:57.3. 85, Jack Abel, Liberty High, 18:58.9. 97, Tyson Baker, Liberty High, 19:07.2. 104, Cash Jensen, Clear Creek Amana, 19:14.3. 111, Konner Kenne, Clear Creek Amana, 19:20.2. 129, Fred Schultz, Clear Creek Amana, 19:36.4. 132, Cameron Kimm, Clear Creek Amana, 19:41.0. 140, Logan Kafer, Clear Creek Amana, 19:47.9. 147, Jamie Hayes, Clear Creek Amana, 20:03.4. 156, Tanner Tomas, Clear Creek Amana, 20:32.5.
JV girls Team scores — 1, Hempstead, 29, 1:57:55.5. 2, Dubuque Senior, 42, 1:59.36.5. 3, Iowa City West, 65, 2:01:53.4. 4, Ankeny, 136, 2:06:39.1. 5, Decorah, 147, 2:07:13.1. 6, Urbandale, 185, 2:09:30.7. 7, Grundy Center/Gladbrook, 204, 2:10:47.3. 8, Liberty High School, 224, 2:12:46.4. 9, Clear Creek Amana, 248, 2:13:35.9. 10, Mason City, 255, 2:13:46.6. 11, Cedar Falls, 358, 2:21:08.2. 12, Cedar Rapids Washington, 397, 2:23:17.3. 13, Aplington-Parkersburg, 410, 2:23:42.4. 14, Dike-New Hartford, 423, 2:24:24.4. 15, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 434, 2:25:41.8. 16, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 469, 2:33:14.1. 17, Waverly-Shell Rock, 471, 2:30:04.9. 18, Western Dubuque, 551, 2:37:28.5. 19, Waterloo, 552, 2;42:01.0. 20, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 586, 2:44:42.0
Individual results — 20, Sophie Faga, Liberty High, 24:56.7. 31, Raegan Wyant, Clear Creek Amana, 25:31.4. 42, Clara Welch, Liberty High, 25:56.1. 52, Bailey Olerich, Clear Creek Amana, 26:21.4. 55, Harper Tecklenburg, Clear Creek Amana, 26:28.7. 64, Aubrey Meyer, Liberty High, 27:00.1. 68, Avery Rhiel, Liberty High, 27:18.7. 71, Cadence Hochstein, Clear Creek Amana, 27:26.2. 77, Sophia Doorn, Liberty High, 27:34.8. 79, Elaina McDonald, Liberty High, 27:36.0. 87, Ella Chatham, Clear Creek Amana, 27:48.2. 100, Werkie Lary, Clear Creek Amana, 28:13.5. 104, Eva Plathe, Clear Creek Amana, 28:20.8. 151, Jenna Uden, Liberty High, 30:02.0. 210, Macy Kazmierczak, Liberty High, 34:21.0.
JV boys Team scores — 1, Ankeny, 34, 1:37:54.8. 2, Cedar Falls, 41, 1:38:05.5. 3, Urbandale, 87, 1:40:01.4. 4, Southeast Polk, 117, 1:41:37.2. 5, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 165, 1:43:25.2. 6, Decorah, 185, 1:44:26.4. 7, Waterloo, 217, 1:45:34.1. 8, Hempstead, 232, 1:45:52.0. 9, Western Dubuque, 266, 1:47:12.9. 10, Mason City, 287, 1:49:52.7. 11, Clear Creek Amana, 287, 1:49:51.8. 12, Dubuque Senior, 344, 1:52:30.2. 13, Cedar Rapids Washington, 421, 1:57:40.1. 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 422, 1:57:45.4. 15, Waverly-Shell Rock, 436, 1:58:50.1. 16, Valley Lutheran, 481, 2:06:14.8. 17, Grundy Center/Gladbrook, 526, 2:11:16.9
Individual results — 33, Andrew Cartier, Clear Creek Amana, 20:26.0. 49, Tate Schloss, Clear Creek Amana, 20:43.6. 80, Seth Smigel, Clear Creek Amana, 21:23.9. 180, Harkaran Gill, Clear Creek Amana, 23:34.0. 186, Jordan Van Horn, Clear Creek Amana, 23:39.5. 205, Keegan Kenne, Clear Creek Amana, 24:01.7. 226, Steeven Jordan, Clear Creek Amana, 24:39.0. 240, Dylan Niblo, Clear Creek Amana, 25:10.3. 256, Hayden Miller, Clear Creek Amana, 25:54.4. 300, Jack Kestel, Clear Creek Amana, 35:44.7