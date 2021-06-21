TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team dipped to 9-7 on the season after splitting a home doubleheader with the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers Thursday, June 17. The Clippers took the opener 7-1 but fell 10-5 in the nightcap as the Pointers moved to a 9-9 record.
The Pointers bit first with one run in the top of the third inning in game one, but the Creek Boys retaliated with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, and added two more in the sixth for the win. Stirlen Roberson led at the dish with a pair of doubles and two RBIS while Parker Smith, Blaine Stockman, and David Williams added one single apiece in the contest. Josh Loren worked five innings on the mound giving up three hits and one earned run with four walks and five strikeouts. Roberson pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
The Boats overcame a 1-0 deficit in the top of the first inning in the nightcap with two runs, but watched the game slip away in the second with five Pointer runs going up on the board, and one in the third before they could respond with three in the bottom half of the third inning. CPU added one run each in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings while denying the Clippers any scoring opportunities for the 10-5 final score. Sam Young, Jack Downes, Roberson, and Reece Hoffman had one base hit apiece with two runs driven in by Hoffman. David Williams was on the bump for four innings giving up eight hits and eight runs (two earned), and striking out two while Tyler Loren pitched three innings giving up five hits and two earned runs with a trio of strikeouts.
Clear Creek Amana 7, Center Point-Urbana 1
Hits — Stirlen Roberson 2, Parker Smith 1, Blaine Stockman 1, David Williams 1
Singles — Smith 1, Stockman 1, Williams 1
Doubles — Roberson 2
Runs —Sam Young 2, Brock Reade 1, Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1, Caleb Allan 1, Cash Jensen 1
RBI — Roberson 2, Williams 2, Young 1, Reade 1, Jack Downes 1
Pitching — Josh Loren 5.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts. Stirlen Roberson 2.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts
Center Point-Urbana 10, Clear Creek Amana 5
Hits — Sam Young 1, Jack Downes 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1
Singles — Young 1, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Hoffman 1
Runs —Parker Smith 1, Young 1, Brock Reade 1, Downes 1, Cash Jensen 1
RBI — Hoffman 2, Downes 1, Eston McAlpin 1
Pitching — David Williams 4.0 IP, 8 hits, 8 runs (2 earned), 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Tyler Loren 3.0 IP, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts