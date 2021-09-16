IOWA CITY — Liberty High and Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity volleyball teams competed in Iowa City West High’s Caroline Found Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the Lightning winning the tournament, and the Clippers taking runner up in the Silver Bracket.
“Liberty was especially pleased with the day as it wins the tournament, and is able to defeat the team that beat them in the 5A finals in 2020, and who they just lost to last week (Sept. 4) at the West Des Moines Valley Marge White Classic by two points in the third set (Ankeny),” said co-coach Randy Dolson.
The Bolts swept the field without losing a single set and defeating Mount Vernon, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, CCA, Ankeny, and Dowling Catholic. Cassidy Hartman produced 45 kills for Liberty with 27 from Shelby Kimm.
The Clippers fell to the host Trojans and the Lightning, but defeated Cedar Rapids Washington and Prairie High School in pool play before falling to Mount Vernon in the finals of the Silver Bracket. Bliss Beck made 71 kills on the day with 67 from Calia Clubb.
The tournament, held annually, honors the memory of Caroline Found who died in a moped crash Aug. 11, 2011, just days before starting her senior year at West High. Found was the Women of Troy’s setter and an integral part of the West High volleyball program. The team’s response to the tragedy, culminating in a state championship, was chronicled by then-coach Kathy Bresnahan in her book The Miracle Season, which was made into a movie staring Helen Hunt (as Bresnahan) and William Hurt (as Caroline’s father Ernie Found).
Pool play for Clear Creek Amana (CCA)
Iowa City West 2, CCA 1 (21-9, 15-21, 15-8)
CCA 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 (21-17, 21-11)
CCA 2, Prairie High 1 (21-14, 15-21, 15-7)
Liberty High 2, CCA 0 (21-15, 21-16)
Pool play for Liberty High School
Liberty High 2, Mount Vernon 0 (21-14, 21-11)
Liberty High 2, Waterloo Columbus Catholic 0 (21-12, 21-5)
Liberty High 2, Clear Creek Amana 0 (21-15, 21-16)
Bronze Bracket
Semifinals — Wahlert Catholic 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 (25-19, 25-23)
Waterloo Columbus Catholic (Bye)
Finals — Waterloo Columbus Catholic 2, Wahlert Catholic 9 (25-10, 25-20)
Silver Bracket
Semifinals — Mount Vernon 2, Prairie 0 (25-17, 25-15)
Clear Creek Amana 2, Beckman Catholic 1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-11)
Finals — Mount Vernon 2, Clear Creek Amana 0 (25-17, 31-29)
Gold Bracket
Semifinals — Liberty High 2, Ankeny 0 (25-21, 25-17)
Dowling Catholic 2, Iowa City West High 0 (33-31, 25-19)
Finals — Liberty High 2, Dowling Catholic 0 (25-21, 25-11)