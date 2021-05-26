TIFFIN– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys celebrated Senior Night with a 2-1 (4-3 PK) win over rival Solon Tuesday, May 18. The Clippers’ last win over the Spartans was also decided in a shootout with the match before that, in Solon’s favor, was also settled by penalty kicks (PKs).
A knockdown, drag-out battle stalemated the contest through the first half, and through most of the second until Taylor Christensen broke through the Solon defense to score with just 5:30 left to play. However, a Clipper foul resulted in the Spartans’ Gabe Yetley booting in a PK to tie with just over four minutes left.
The tie held through regulation play and led to a pair of scoreless overtime periods ahead of the PK shootout.
Christensen, Christian Withrow and Ben George scored goals for a 3-3 tie when Gunther Sanderfeld struck with the winning PK.
Cooper Hoffman, George, Withrow, Christensen, Reagan Mallicoat, Mason Slaymaker, Harrison Cory, Mason Wilkerson, Evan Aisenbrey and Wes Quinlan were among the seniors (junior varsity included) who were honored postgame.
CCA improved to 11-4 (10-2 in the WaMaC West) while Solon dipped to 11-5 overall.
Clear Creek Amana 2, Solon 1 (4-3 PK)
Goals — Taylor Christensen 1
PK’s — Christensen 1, Christian Withrow 1, Ben George 1, Gunther Sandersfeld 1
Shots — George 2, Withrow 2, Christensen 2, Harrison Cory 2, Mason Wilkerson 1, Grant Kruse 1
Shot on goal — George 2, Withrow 2, Cory 2, Christensen 1, Kruse 1
Assists — Gabe Bormann 1
Goals allowed — Wes Quinlan 1
Saves — Quinlan 3