CEDAR RAPIDS— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity cross country girls leveraged three top-ten finishes for a second-place finish in team points on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Eastern Iowa Classic held at Seminole Valley Park, in Cedar Rapids. Iowa City West High swept the meet with team wins in junior varsity (JV) and varsity men’s and women’s competition, with the Creek Girls taking the team runner-up spot.
Junior Haidyn Barker was CCA’s top finisher with a fourth place showing in 19:33.26 with sister Kira, a freshman, in sixth place in 19:55.50 and senior Kalin Rotzoll taking tenth place in 20:37.86.
Senior Gavin Zillyette led the Clipper varsity boys to a fourth-place finish with his fifth-place showing in 16:39.43. Freshman Harper Tecklenburg finished 23rd in 24:15.51 to lead the JV girls to fourth in team points, and freshman Tate Schloss was 14th in 24:15.51 as the JV boys finished sixth in team points.
The Boats set sail on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Iowa City, City High’s invitational at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex, starting at 4:15 p.m., and run in Central DeWitt’s invitational, at the Grace Lutheran Camp in DeWitt, on Thursday, Oct. 7, starting at 4 p.m.
Eastern Iowa Classic, Thursday, Sept. 23:
Men’s 5k junior varsity
Team results — 1, Iowa City West, 41. 2, Iowa City, City High, 53. 3, Bettendorf, 59. 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 102. 5, Linn-Mar, 104. 6, Clear Creek Amana, 132. 7, Iowa City Regina, 240. 8, Davenport West, 251. 9, Cedar Rapids Washington
Individual results — 23, Tate Schloss, 19:01.63. 25, Tanner Tomas, 19:03.16. 26, Thomas Stiltner, 19:03.67. 27, Jamie Hayes, 19:03.83. 31, Andrew Cartier, 19:11.23. 52, Seth Smigel, 19:38.61. 60, Jack Hagen, 20:08.18. 86, Jordan VanHorn, 20:53.56. 88, Harkaran Gill, 20:59.42. 104, Conner Bonde, 21:53.54. 116, Dylan Niblo, 22:27.22.
Men’s 5k varsity
Team results — 1, Iowa City West, 32. 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 47. 3, Bettendorf, 69. 4, Clear Creek Amana, 88. 5, Cedar Rapids Washington, 166. 6, Iowa City, City High, 174. 7, Iowa City Regin, 180. 8, Davenport West, 213
Individual results — 5, Gavin Zillyette, 16:39.43. 11, Jackson Schloss, 17:12.10. 18, Brock Hilsman, 17:29.60. 25, Peyton Stadler, 17:43.92. 29, Cameron Kimm, 17:53.01. 30, Konner Kenne, 17:53.52. 36, Noah Yost 18:07.19. 37, Cash Jensen, 18:07.84. 50, Fred Schultz, 18:39.42. 52, Logan Kafer, 18:46.49
Women’s 5k junior varsity
Team results — 1, Iowa City West, 27. 2, Muscatine, 51. 3, Linn-Mar, 91. 4, Clear Creek Amana, 107. 5, Iowa City Regina, 140. 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 156. 7, Cedar Rapids Washington, 182. 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 185
Individual results — 14, Harper Tecklenburg, 24:15.51. 16, Ella Chatham, 24:30.96. 19, Bailey Olerich, 24:55.97. 25, Cadence Hochstein, 25:23.87. 41, Werkie Lary, 26:51.75. 45, Emma Descourouez, 27:13.71
Women’s 5k varsity
Team results — 1, Iowa City West, 27. 2, Clear Creek Amana, 57. 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 85. 4, Muscatine, 93. 5, Davenport West, 106. 6, Iowa City Regina, 117. 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 201
Individual results — 4, Haidyn Barker, 19:33.50. 6, Kira Barker, 19:55.50. 10, Kalin Rotzoll, 20:37.86. 14, Sara Kinzenbaw, 20:44.96. 25, Allie Kounkel, 21:59.34. 30, Avery Allan, 22:17.33. 34, Raegan Wyant, 22:41.40. 39, Olivia Stopko, 23:18.20. 42, Meghan Cullen, 23:33.31.