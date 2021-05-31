TIFFIN¬– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team opened the 2021 season with an 11-0 win in five innings over Mount Pleasant Wednesday, May 26, at home. Sophomore Josh Loren racked up a dozen strikeouts in the non-conference game, and gave up only one hit. The Panthers, on the other hand, used three hurlers and gave up six hits, 11 runs, walked five, hit two batters, and struck out four.
Three Clippers crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning followed by eight runs in the second. Scoreless third and fourth innings led to a three-up, three-down game-ending top of the fifth for the Panthers due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Sam Young, Reece Hoffman and Blaine Stockman put up two hits apiece with a two-RBI triple for Young in the second inning.
Independence visits Tiffin on Thursday, June 3, in a 5 p.m. doubleheader ahead of a Friday, June 4, trip by the Boats to North Scott for a 5 p.m. non-conference doubleheader. CCA heads for Benton Community’s diamond on Monday, June 7, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader and hosts Williamsburg on Thursday, June 10, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
Clear Creek Amana 11, Mount Pleasant 0
Hits — Sam Young 2, Reece Hoffman 2, Blaine Stockman 2, Brock Reade 1, Jack Downes 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, David Williams 1
Singles — Hoffman 2, Stockman 2, Young 1, Reade 1, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Williams 1
Triples — Young 1
Runs —Hoffman 2, Reade 2, Young 1, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Stockman 1, Williams 1, Caleb Allan 1, Gavin Zillyette 1
RBI — Young 3, Williams 2, Allan 2, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Stockman 1, Zillyette 1
Pitching — Josh Loren 5 IP, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts