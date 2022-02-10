Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys improved to 12-5 overall with their second win this season over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) 61-48 Friday, Feb. 4 at home. The Clippers sank CPU Dec. 17 60-53 in Center Point.
The Pointers struck first with a three-point bucket, but Ben Swails evened the game with his own three to spark a 10-7 lead at the end of the first period. Grant Kruse drained the first of five three-point buckets making it 8-3 and sank his second early in the second period to put the Clippers up 13-9 as CCA built a 26-19 halftime advantage. CPU briefly took the lead in the second going up 16-15 before a Kruse two-point basket made it 17-16 for CCA. The Boats retained the lead the rest of the way.
Kruse’s third trey dropped early in the third making it 29-24. Gage Freeman, Harrison Rosenberg and Brody Clubb also struck as CCA took a 48-32 advantage into the final period. Kyle Schrepfer opened the finale with a steal and basket for a 50-32 lead, Freeman scored on an assist from Schrepfer to make it 52-33, and Kruse’s fifth three-bomb dropped to put the Boats ahead 55-38.
Kruse led CCA with 23, Swails had 14, and Rosenberg produced ten
CCA visits West Delaware Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:15 p.m. and wraps up the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 15 at home as Benton Community visits at 7:15 p.m. The Boats beat the Bobcats 78-51 in Van Horne on Jan. 4.