Clear Creek Amana’s varsity volleyball team improved to 11-5 on the season with a 3-0 sweep at home against Independence Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Clippers outlasted the Mustangs in a 26-24 slugfest in the first set, which tied at 24-24 before a Mustang attack error gave the Boats an opportunity for set point. Calia Clubb unleashed a kill for the win. Set two was a little less dramatic as the Clippers took care of business for a 25-17 win with Addison Gisleson putting up a kill for the victory. CCA took the third set 25-18 with a quick 7-1 run. Silvana Kabolo made it 12-6 with a kill shot as the Boats sailed to the win.
Bliss Beck and Calia Clubb led the Clipper attack with 11 kills from Beck and 10 from Clubb. Beck also produced seven block assists, Meg Berkland made 18 digs, Jaclyn Pitcher had 16 assists with 15 from Kenadi Wood, with Berkland, Beck, and Clubb coming up with one ace serve apiece.
The Washington (Iowa) Demons visit the Clippers Thursday, Sept. 30, with the freshmen playing at 5 p.m., sophomores at 6 p.m., and the varsity setting sail at 7:30 p.m. CCA will compete in Prairie High School’s tournament Saturday, Oct. 2 starting at 9 a.m. and travel to Williamsburg Tuesday, Oct. 5
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union kept the Clippers at No. 9 in Class 4A in their weekly rankings released Thursday, Sept. 16. CCA was ranked ninth the week prior.
Clear Creek Amana 3, Independence 0
(26-24, 25-17, 25-18) Kills — Bliss Beck 11, Calia Clubb 10, Silvana Kabolo 4, Morgan Etscheidt 4, Sam Schrage 3, Addison Gisleson 3
Assists — Jaclyn Pitcher 16, Kenadi Wood 15, Meg Berkland 3, Etscheidt 1
Solo blocks —0
Block assists — Beck 7, Kabolo 3, Etscheidt 3, Clubb 2, Schrage 1
Digs — Berkland 18, Gisleson 15, Clubb 13, Wood 7, Beck 3, Pitcher 2, Etscheidt 2
Ace serves — Berkland 1, Beck 1, Clubb 1
TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s varsity volleyball team improved to 11-5 on the season with a 3-0 sweep at home against Independence (Indee) Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Clippers outlasted the Mustangs in a 26-24 slugfest in the first set, which tied at 24-24 before a Mustang attack error gave the Boats an opportunity for set point. Calia Clubb unleashed a kill for the win. Set two was a little less dramatic as the Clippers took care of business for a 25-17 win with Addison Gisleson putting up a kill for the victory. CCA took the third set 25-18 with a quick 7-1 run. Silvana Kabolo made it 12-6 with a kill shot as the Boats sailed to the win.
Bliss Beck and Calia Clubb led the Clipper attack with 11 kills from Beck and ten from Clubb. Beck also produced seven block assists, Meg Berkland made 18 digs, Jaclyn Pitcher had 16 assists with 15 from Kenadi Wood, with Berkland, Beck, and Clubb coming up with one ace serve apiece.
The Washington (Iowa) Demons visit the Clippers on Thursday, Sept. 30 with the freshmen playing at 5:00 p.m., sophomores at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity setting sail at 7:30 p.m. CCA will compete in Prairie High School’s tournament on Saturday, October 2 starting at 9:00 a.m. and travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday, October 5.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union kept the Clippers at No. 9 in Class 4A in their weekly rankings released Thursday, Sept. 16. CCA was ranked ninth the week prior.
Clear Creek Amana 3 Independence 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-18)
Kills — Bliss Beck 11, Calia Clubb 10, Silvana Kabolo 4, Morgan Etscheidt 4, Sam Schrage 3, Addison Gisleson 3
Assists — Jaclyn Pitcher 16, Kenadi Wood 15, Meg Berkland 3, Etscheidt 1
Solo blocks —0
Block assists — Beck 7, Kabolo 3, Etscheidt 3, Clubb 2, Schrage 1
Digs — Berkland 18, Gisleson 15, Clubb 13, Wood 7, Beck 3, Pitcher 2, Etscheidt 2
Ace serves — Berkland 1, Beck 1, Clubb 1