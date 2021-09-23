NORTH LIBERTY — It was the return of “Boats vs. Bolts” Friday, Sept. 17, as Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Liberty High met on Liberty’s field in North Liberty. The Lightning dominated the Clippers for the first half, but CCA rallied late in the contest for a 31-30 win to improve to 3-1 on the season while keeping Liberty winless at 0-4.
Liberty took the opening kick off and turned into a long drive eating up clock while grinding out yards in a ground attack, which culminated in Darius Willis-Newell scampering into the end zone for the first of four touchdowns and a 6-0 lead. Emerson Bennett booted the extra point and Liberty led 7-0 with 6:41 left in the first quarter. The Bolts’ second score came with 9:49 left in the first half after CCA’s Gage Freeman fumbled, and Liberty’s Wyatt Williams recovered to set up a Lightning drive and Willis-Newell’s second trip to the house. With another good kick from Bennett, Liberty went up 14-0. The Clippers blocked a punt late in the half, and with 1:23 remaining, quarterback Ben Swails found Harrison Rosenberg for a touchdown. Grant Kruse nailed the extra point kick and CCA cut the deficit in half with just under a minute before halftime.
The Boats took the kickoff to open the second half and set sail downfield. Liberty defense however stymied the Clippers who settled for a field goal by Kruse, making it a 14-10 contest. Willis-Newell sprinted in for his third touchdown with 4:26 left in the period for a 21-10 advantage, but 26 seconds later Swails hit Rosenberg for his second score of the night. The Clippers trailed 21-17 after another successful PAT from Kruse. The final 10 seconds of the period saw two more touchdowns with Willis-Newell scoring with 9.8 seconds remaining, and Swails hauling the mail to score on a keeper. The quarter ended with Liberty ahead 28-24.
With 2:14 left in the ballgame Swails connected with Freeman, who made a long scamper down the Clippers’ sideline to make the game-winning touchdown with a 30-28 advantage. Again, Kruse split the uprights and CCA led 31-28. A Liberty fumble was recovered by CCA’s Tommy Morlan with 1:43 to go. The Boats were marooned near their end zone throughout the remaining minute or so, and with 2.5 seconds left on the clock, Swails intentionally gave the Bolts a safety making it 31-30.
Swails completed 13 of 24 passes for 248 yards while Liberty’s Tye Hughes completed 10 of 12 for 116 yards. Willis-Newell racked up a game high 306 yards on 44 carries. Swails kept the ball seven times for a team high 81 yards while Freeman went 24 yards on seven carries. Liberty’s Luke Meyers made four attempts for 25 yards. Rosenberg took five of Swails’ passes 129 yards, Liberty’s Ja’Quez Hall took two passes from Hughes for 30 yards.
CCA’s defensive stats were unavailable at deadline. Liberty’s Wyatt Williams and Griffin Kraft made 5.5 total tackles apiece with five solos for Williams and four for Kraft.
The Clippers open Class 4A District 4 action Friday, Sept. 24 as they welcome Oskaloosa (4-0) for Homecoming. Liberty begins Class 4A District 3 play on the road at North Scott (4-0).
Clear Creek Amana 31 Liberty High 30
Passing — Ben Swails (CCA) 13-24-248-3-0, Tye Hughes (Liberty) 10-12-116-0-0
Rushing — Darius Willis-Newell (Liberty) 44-306-4, Swails (CCA) 7-81-1, Gage Freeman (CCA) 7-24-0, Luke Meyers (Liberty) 4-25-0, Xavier Williams 3-12-0, Hughes (Liberty) 4-10-0, Trey Gregoire (Liberty) 1-3-0
Receiving — Harrison Rosenberg (CCA) 5-129-2, Freeman (CCA) 2-75-1, Ja’Quez Hall (Liberty) 2-30-0, Christian Barney (Liberty) 1-30-0, James McKinney (Liberty) 1-30-0, Meyers (Liberty), 2-20-0, Reece Hoffman (CCA) 2-16-0, Jackson Schmidt (CCA) 1-13-0, Griffin Kraft (Liberty) 3-12-0, Jackson Stevens (CCA) 1-3-0
Defense — Wyatt Williams (Liberty) 5.5-5-0-1,Kraft (Liberty) 5.5-4-1-1,Barney (Liberty) 3.5-2-0-0, Gabe Frausto (Liberty) 2.0-2-0-0, Caden Yoerger (Liberty) 2.0-1-0-1, Mason Koller (Liberty) 2.0-0-0-0, Willis-Newell (Liberty) 2.0-0-0-0, Dantrell Skinner (Liberty) 1.5-1-0-0, Kanye Skinner (Liberty) 1.0-1-0-0, Meyers (Liberty) 1.0-1-0-0, Jacob Adam (Liberty) 1.0-0-0-0, Ethan Neels (Liberty) 1.0-0-0
Fumble recoveries — Tommy Morlan (CCA) 1-0-0, Wyatt Williams (Liberty) 1-0-0
Interceptions — 0
Kick returns — Hoffman (CCA) 1-34-0, Rosenberg (CCA) 1-25-0, Amari Thigpen (Liberty) 1-15-0, Freeman (CCA) 1-13-0
Punt returns — Rosenberg (CCA) 2-14-0, Meyers (Liberty) 2-0-0
Kick offs — Grant Kruse (CCA) 7-232, Emerson Bennett (Liberty) 3-70, Hayden Saul 1-20
Field goals — Kruse (CCA) 1-1-37
PAT — Kruse (CCA) 4-4, Bennett (Liberty) 4-4
Punting — Swails (CCA) 5-133, Saul (Liberty) 2-94
Two point conversions — 0
