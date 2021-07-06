NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity softball team moved to 18-13 Wednesday, June 30, after dropping a doubleheader to Western Dubuque, Epworth, 7-1 and 11-3.
The Bobcats jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game one, and added one run in the second and two in the seventh. Haley “Kiki” Schroeder scored Liberty’s only run in the bottom of the sixth. Schroeder, Kennedy Daugherty and Eva Stewart had one hit apiece, all singles. Daugherty was charged with the loss after going the distance in the circle giving up eleven hits and seven runs- five earned, walking two and striking out four.
Two scoreless innings preceded a six-run effort by the Bobcats in the top of the third in game two. The Bolts answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, however two more Bobcats were plated in the fourth, with three scoring in the seventh. Raquel Trolliet smacked a double in the contest with an RBI single each from Haileigh Smith and Ashlyn Geasland. Kinsley Robertson took the loss after five innings giving up seven hits and eight runs- seven earned, walking three and dispensing six strikeouts.
The postseason begins on Saturday, July 10, as Liberty hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a Class 5A Region 5 semifinal game at 7 p.m. The Lightning and J-Hawks split a doubleheader, 4-16 and 6-2, at home, on June 23. The Regional final is set for Tuesday, July 13, at a site to be determined. Cedar Falls takes on Waterloo West in the top half of the bracket, in a quarterfinal game, on Thursday, July 8, with the winner traveling to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on July 10. Kennedy was ranked eighth in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s June 24 rankings while the Bolts were 11th. Cedar Falls and Waterloo West were unranked.
The 2021 State Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex, in Fort Dodge.
Western Dubuque, Epworth 7, Liberty High 1
Hits— Haley Schroeder 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Eva Stewart 1.
Singles— Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Stewart 1.
Runs— Schroeder 1.
Pitching— Daugherty (L) 7.0 IP, 11 hits, 7 runs (5 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Western Dubuque 11, Liberty High 3
Hits— Haileigh Smith 1, Ashlyn Geasland 1, Haley Schroeder 1, Olivia Davenport 1, Kylie Hamers 1, Raquel Trolliet 1.
Singles— Smith 1, Geasland 1, Schroeder 1, Davenport 1, Hamers 1.
Doubles— Trolliet 1.
RBI— Smith 1, Geasland 1.
Runs— Smith 1, Hamers 1, Trolliet 1.
Pitching— Kinsley Robertson (L) 5.0 IP, 7 hits, 8 runs (7 earned), 3 walks, 6 strikeouts. Eva Stewart 2.0 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.