NORTH LIBERTY — A tough start to the 2021 season got a little tougher for the Liberty High varsity football team as they fell 21-10 to Western Dubuque at home on Friday, Sept. 10, in a non-district game.
The Lightning struck first in the contest with a Emerson Bennett field goal in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead, however a pair of Bobcat touchdowns in the second period led to a 14-3 deficit at halftime. Both squads scored in the fourth quarter with quarterback Ty Hughes connecting with Luke Meyers for the score. Bennett nailed the point after kick, but Liberty was unable to close the gap and dropped to 0-3 on the season while Western Dubuque notched their first victory.
Hughes completed 11 of 21 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. He kept the ball eight times for 20 yards. Meyers led in receptions taking eight passes from Hughes 136 yards and scoring once. Darius Willis-Newell led the ground attack with 14 carries for 66 yards. Mason Koller led Liberty on defense with nine tackles total including five solos with eight (five solos) from Christian Barney, and eight (four solos) from Griffin Kraft.
The Lightning welcome the renewal of the “Boats and Bolts” rivalry as Clear Creek Amana (now a 4A program) visits on Friday, Sept. 24, with the sophomores kicking off at 5 p.m. and the varsity to follow around 7:30 p.m.Liberty opens District 3 play with a trip to North Scott on Friday, Sept. 24, before welcoming Mount Pleasant to North Liberty on Friday, Oct. 1 for the Lightning’s Homecoming Game.
Western Dubuque 21 Liberty High 10
Passing — Ty Hughes 11-21-165-1-1
Rushing — Darius Willis-Newell 14-66-0, Hughes 8-20-0
Receiving — Luke Meyers 8-136-1, Ja’Quez Hall 2-15-0, Griffin Kraft 1-14-0
Defense — Mason Koller 9.0-5-0-0, Christian Barney 8.0-5-0-1.5, Kraft 8.0-4-0-2.5, Jacob Adam 4.5-4-0-0, Willis-Newell 4.5-3-0-0, Dantrell Skinner 3.5-2-0-0, Wyatt Williams 2.5-1-0-0, Gabe Frausto 2.5-1-0-0, Ethan Neels 2.0-2-0-0, Caden Yoerger 1.5-1-0-0, Anthony Peoples 1.0-1-0-0, Meyers 1.0-1-0-0, David Brusegaard 0.5-0-0-0