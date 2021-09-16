CORALVILLE — Liberty High’s varsity boys golf team finished fifth in team points at the 2021 CRANDIC Meet held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Brown Deer Golf Course in Coralville.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the meet, hosted by Liberty, with a total of 300 while Cedar Rapids Prairie was the runner up team with 306. Liberty’s fifth-place finish came with a total of 316 on the day.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic’s Charlie Allen was the medalist with 68, Kennedy’s Reid Hall was the runner up, also with 68, however Allen shot 33 on the first round to Hall’s 34. Tate Brunk led Liberty with 73, a career best, and fourth on the leaderboard.
The Lightning travel to the Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 9, for a 3:15 p.m. varsity meet and will host the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at Brown Deer starting at 9:30 a.m.
2021 Boys CRANDIC Meet
Team scores — 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 300. 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 306. 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 309. 4, Cedar Rapids Washington, 311. 5, Liberty High School, 316. 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 319. 7, Linn-Mar, 322. 8, Iowa City West, 326. 9, Iowa City High School, 397.
Medalist — Charlie Allen, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 33-35-68
Runner up — Reid Hall, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 34-34-68
Liberty High individual scores — Tate Brunk 33-40-73. Ryan Schmierer 39-40-79. Ben Schafer 41-40-81. JJ Grimm 39-44-83. Braden O’Connor 42-44-86. Lucas Bartachek 45-42-87