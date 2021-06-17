SOLON — Liberty High and Clear Creek Amana (CCA) met on the baseball diamond Saturday, June 12 in the annual Fight With Flash Foundation’s Crosstown Classic held in honor of Austin “Flash” Schroeder. Schroeder was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma in 2014 at the age of 14, and died from it a year later. As he fought the cancer the community rallied around him with “Fight With Flash,” and “Win the Day” becoming rallying cries.
This year’s Classic was held at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area with the Liberty High, CCA, Solon, City High, West High, and Iowa City Regina squaring off.
The Bolts sank the Boats 11-7 with the Lightning flashing four runs across home plate in the bottom of the first inning, and plating three more in the second. The Clippers regrouped and scored one run in the top of the third, and narrowed the gap with five runs in the fourth before tying the game 7-7 in the sixth. Liberty broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the inning and added three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Cody Schroeder, brother to Austin, scored one of Liberty’s runs while Brody Fishman led the Lightning with two hits and two runs. Jack Downes led the Creek Boys with two hits including a double.
Liberty improved to 7-7 on the season while the Clippers dipped to 6-5.
The City High Little Hawks slammed the Solon Spartans 18-4 while the West High Trojans pounded the Regina Regals 13-6.
Liberty High 11, Clear Creek Amana 7
Liberty
Hits — Brody Fishman 2, Jack Funke 1, Garret Roggy 1, Luke Meyers 1, Kolton Fangman 1
Singles — Fishman 1, Funke 1, Meyers 1, Fangman 1
Doubles — Roggy 1
Triples — Fishman 1
Runs — Fishman 2, Keian Secrist 2, Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Cody Schroeder 1, Hayden, Roggy 1, Meyers 1, Ian Gates 1, Fangman 1
RBIs — Funke 2, Klein Thoensen 2, Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Ethan O’Donnell 1, Shane Alberts 1, Fangman 1
Pitching — O’Donnell 3 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts. Funke 1.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Kimm 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 1 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts. Bo Gryp 0.1 IP, 1 hit, 5 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 0 strikeouts
Clear Creek Amana
Hits — Jack Downes 2, Sam Young 1, Brock Reade 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1
Singles — Young 1, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Hoffman 1
Doubles — Young 1, Downes 1
Runs — Parker Smith 2, Young 1, Downes 1, Hoffman 1, David Williams 1, Jake Van Handel 1
RBIs — Downes 2, Reade 1, Hoffman 1, Jayden Massey 1
Pitching — Caleb Allan 4.1 IP, 1 hit, 3 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Evan Aisenbrey 1.2 IP, 4 hits, 7 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 1 strikeout. Cooper Hoffman 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts