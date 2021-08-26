NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s, and Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity cross country runners have caught the eyes of the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) with appearances in the organization’s preseason rankings, released on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Liberty High’s boys were ranked No.4 in Class 4A with Sioux City North in the No.1 spot followed by Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines), and the Lightning’s rival – Iowa City, City High. Other Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) teams represented include Dubuque Hempstead (No. 5), Cedar Falls (No. 7), Cedar Rapids Prairie (No. 8), Iowa City West (No. 12), Linn-Mar (No. 17), and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (No. 18).
The Lightning girls appeared in the No.16 spot on the 4A Rankings, which was topped by No.1-ranked Hempstead. Prairie (No.6), Linn-Mar (No.10), City High (No. 15), Cedar Falls (No.17), and Iowa City West (No, 20) round out the MVC teams.
The Bolts open their season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Club (4400 Soccer Park Road) in Iowa City at 4:30, and return on Thursday, Sept. 2 for Regina’s meet starting at 5:00 p.m.
CCA’s boys were ranked 13th in Class 3A with Dallas Center-Grimes in the No.1 spot with WaMaC rivals Solon and Marion No.4 and No.5 respectively. Mount Vernon-Lisbon was in the No. 9 spot and Center Point-Urbana (CPU) was ranked 10th.
The Clipper girls were not ranked by the IATC.
Ballard took the top spot in the 3A girls rankings with Solon No. 5, CPU No. 8, Mount Vernon-Lisbon No. 16, and Marion No. 20.
The Boats open the 2021 season at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids. CCA will compete in an invitational meet at Kickers on Thursday, Sept. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m.