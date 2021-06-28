NORTH LIBERTY— Liberty High’s varsity softball team moved to 18-10 on the season Wednesday, June 23, after a home doubleheader against the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks. Jefferson took the opener 16-4 (in five innings) with the Lightning rallying back for a 6-2 win in the nightcap.
The J-Hawks flew to a 9-0 lead with three runs each in the top of the first, second, and third innings. Liberty plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Kinsley Robertson knocked an RBI single to score Haley “Kiki” Schroeder, and Olivia Davenport drove in Kennedy Daugherty. Seven more Jefferson runs were scored in the top of the fifth making it 16-2. During the Bolts’ half of the fifth Ella McLaughlin, Mallory Jones, and Ashlyn Geasland loaded up the bases. Schroeder drove in McLaughlin to make it 16-3, and a Daugherty sacrifice fly brought in Jones. The game ended as Robertson flew out under the mercy rule.
Official stats were not available as of the reporter’s deadline. Unofficially, Schroeder put up two hits with one RBI, Raquel Trolliet had two hits, Daugherty, Robertson, Davenport, McLaughlin, and Geasland had one hit apiece with an RBI for Daugherty, Robertson, and Davenport.
The J-Hawks seemed poised for a repeat as they scored two runs in the top of the first in the nightcap, however two Liberty runs in the bottom of the second, third, and fifth coupled with Lightning defense held the blue birds for Liberty High’s 6-2 win.