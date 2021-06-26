NORTH LIBERTY— Liberty High’s varsity baseball team moved to 14-8 on the season with a home doubleheader split against Dubuque Hempstead’s Mustangs Monday, June 21. The Lightning took the opener 12-5 and fell 8-2 in the nightcap, improving Hempstead’s record to 17-4 in the process.
The Bolts’ 3-0 lead in the bottom of game one’s first inning turned into a 4-3 deficit in the top of the second before retaking the lead 5-4 in the bottom of the inning. Liberty scored one run in the bottom of the third to lead 6-4. A five-run effort in the bottom of the fourth gave the Bolts an 11-5 advantage while a run in the sixth made the 12-5 victory. Keian Secrist belted out three hits including a double, scored three runs, and drove in three more while TJ Kimm pounded out a triple. Ethan O’Donnell took the win with 4.1 innings on the mound giving up five hits and five earned runs. He walked five and notched seven strikeouts in the contest.
Hempstead regrouped and retaliated in the nightcap with four runs in the top of the third, and four more in the sixth while holding Liberty to only two runs in the bottom of the third inning for the 8-2 Liberty loss.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson visits on Friday, July 2 for a 5 p.m. doubleheader with Waterloo East due in on Monday, July 5 for a 5 p.m. doubleheader. Liberty and Iowa City West will split a sophomore/Varsity doubleheader over two days with the Trojans visiting on Thursday, July 8 and Liberty traveling to West High on Friday, July 9. Sophomores will play at 5 p.m. with the varsity firing up around 7 p.m. both evenings.
Liberty High 12, Dubuque Hempstead 5
Hits — Keian Secrist 3, Cody Schroeder 2, Noah Kirk 2, Luke Meyers 2, Brody Fishman 1, TJ Kimm 1, Jack Funke 1
Singles — Secrist 2, Schroeder 2, Kirk 2, Fishman 1, Funke 1, Meyers 1
Doubles — Secrist 1
Triples — Kimm 1, Meyers 1
Runs —Secrist 3, Meyers 3, Fishman 2, Kirk 1, Garret Roggy 1, Ian Gates 1, Evan Chandler 1
RBI — Secrist 3, Kimm 3, Schroeder 2, Funke 2, Meyers 2
Pitching — Ethan O’Donnell (W) 4.1 IP, 5 hits, 5 earned runs, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 2.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts
Dubuque Hempstead 8, Liberty High 2
Hits — Brody Fishman 2, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1, Luke Meyers 1, Shane Alberts 1
Singles — Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Meyers 1, Alberts 1
Doubles — Fishman 1, Secrist 1
Runs —Fishman 1, Meyers 1
RBI — Fishman 1, Secrist 1
Pitching — Noah Kirk (L) 5.1 IP, 8 hits, 8 runs (7 earned), 5 walks, 4 strikeouts. Alberts 1.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts