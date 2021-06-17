NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s varsity softball team improved to 11-4 on the season after a doubleheader split with Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic Thursday, June 10 at home.
The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opener and held the Saints scoreless until the top of the sixth when two Xavier runs scored to tie. The game remained knotted at 2-2 through the seventh inning leading to extra innings. Xavier ended the game with one run in the top of the tenth for the 3-2 win.
Mischa Reiners put up four hits in game one while Haley Schroeder smacked a two-RBI homer scoring Ashlyn Geasland. Kara Maiers pitched the full ten innings giving up five hits and three earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
The Saints picked up where they left off with two runs in the top of the first inning of the nightcap, but the Bolts plated a run in the bottom of the inning and followed up with four runs in the third. One Liberty runner scored in the fourth for the 6-2 win.
Reiners, Brynlee Slockett, Kinsley Robertson, and Olivia Davenport smacked two hits apiece with a pair of doubles for Davenport. Robertson pitched all seven innings giving up three hits and two unearned runs, walking two, and striking out four.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Liberty High 2
Hits — Mischa Reiners 4, Kinsley Robertson 2, Haley Schroeder 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Kylie Hamers 1, Halleigh Smith 1
Singles — Reiners 3, Robertson 1, Hamers 1, Smith 1
Doubles — Reiners 1, Daugherty 1, Robertson 1
Homeruns — Schroeder 1
Runs —Ashlyn Geasland 1, Schroeder 1,
RBI — Schroeder 2
Pitching — Kara Maiers 10 IP, 5 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts
Liberty High 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2
Hits — Mischa Reiners 2, Brynlee Slockett 2, Kinsley Robertson 2, Olivia Davenport 2
Singles — Reiners 2, Slockett 2, Robertson 2
Doubles — Davenport 2
Runs —Reiners 2, Slockett 2, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Eva Stewart 1
RBI — Slockett 1, Daugherty 1, Stewart 1, Robertson 1
Pitching — Robertson 7 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts