Liberty High Head Coach Joe Williams reacts to action on the mat Jan. 6 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. The varsity Lightning topped the Warriors, 57-24, while the junior varsity squad fell, 36-25.
CEDAR RAPIDS— The Liberty High varsity wrestlers picked up a win Jan. 6 at Cedar Rapids Washington taking down the Warriors, 57-24. Ethan Armstrong (182), Vinny Lima (195), Brendon Benton (220), Jaxon Morris (138), Philipp Jackson (145), Gavin Benton (152), Elijah Terwilleger (160) and Cole Kerns (170) won by fall, Jackson pinned Erich Rinderknecht in 26 seconds.
Gabe Avalos (126) won a 5-3 decision from Washington’s Charles Rust.
City High visits Liberty Thursday, Jan. 13, for a 7 p.m. dual meet, the Bolts compete in Solon’s tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, and travel to Dubuque Wahlert for a 7 p.m. dual Thursday, Jan. 20.
JV: Cedar Rapids Washington (CRW) 36, Liberty High (ICL) 25
182: Apollo Johnson (CRW) over (ICL) (For.), 195: Eduardo Zepeda (ICL) over (CRW) (For.), 220: Cam‘Ron Wells (CRW) over Amir Jalilian-Nosraty (ICL) (Fall 1:03), 285: Noah Allen (CRW) over Lyncoln Andersen (ICL) (Fall 0:23) 106: Double Forfeit 113, Double Forfeit 120, Double Forfeit 126, Rolend Stewart (CRW) over (ICL) (For.), 132: Tien Pham (ICL) over (CRW) (For.), 138: Jack Bierbaum (CRW) over Jordan Steapp (ICL) (Fall 5:44), 145: Damien Garrett (ICL) over Jack Bergquist (CRW) (Fall 0:46), 152: Ethan Barber (ICL) over Alim Penn (CRW) (Dec 4-1), 160: Haydon Hutchison (ICL) over Kriene Schneidermann (CRW) (MD 11-0), 170: Ryan McSpadden (CRW) over Carter Bevins (ICL) (Fall 2:16).
Varsity: Liberty High (ICL) 57, Cedar Rapids Washington (CRW) 24
182: Ethan Armstrong (ICL) over Romen Young (CRW) (Fall 2:37), 195: Vinny Lima (ICL) over Aiden Williams (CRW) (Fall 2:57), 220: Brendon Benton (ICL) over Zachary Novak (CRW) (Fall 2:47), 285: Tate Sykora-Matthess (CRW) over (ICL) (For.), 106: Brennan Geers (CRW) over Christos Panos (ICL) (Fall 3:30) 113: Nathaniel Velez (CRW) over (ICL) (For.), 120: Mason Karam (ICL) over (CRW) (For.), 126: Gabe Avalos (ICL) over Charles Rust (CRW) (Dec 5-3) 132: Nick Foreman (CRW) over Austin Franklin (ICL) (Fall 1:59), 138: Jaxon Morris (ICL) over Isaiah Price (CRW) (Fall 1:14), 145: Philipp Jackson (ICL) over Erich Rinderknecht (CRW) (Fall 0:26), 152: Gavin Benton (ICL) over Will Barnes (CRW) (Fall 3:17), 160: Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) over Wyatt Young (CRW) (Fall 3:29), 170: Cole Kerns (ICL) over Aaron Butikofer (CRW) (Fall 2:39).