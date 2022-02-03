The Liberty High varsity boys basketball team won a non-conference game, 67-56, Monday, Jan. 24, on the road against the Wilton Beavers.

Liberty took a 20-15 lead at the end of the first period, held a 39-31 halftime advantage and tied the Beavers at 48 going into the final quarter, outscoring Wilton, 19-8, for the victory.

Da’Shon Fisher led all with 28 points, TJ Tellis produced 11. Trey Hughes drained a pair of three-point buckets and Christian Barney and Graham Beckman led on the boards with six rebounds apiece.

Liberty High 67, Wilton 56

Scoring— Fisher 28, Tellis 11, Trey Hughes 8, Gage Kampman 6, Graham Beckman 5, Christian Barney 4, Griffin Kraft 3, Owen Swartzendruber 2.

3-point baskets— Hughes 2, Beckman and Tellis 1.

Assists— Beckman, Fisher, Tellis, Swartzendruber, Hughes 2, Barney 1.

Rebounds— Barney and Beckman 6, Tellis 5, Kraft 4, Kampman 3, Fisher 2, Luke Ramsey, Ja’Quez Hall and Swartzendruber 1.

Blocks— Kampman 2, Tellis 1.

Steals— Kraft, Ramsey, and Hughes 2, Fisher and Swartzendruber 1.

