Bolts beat Beavers North Liberty Leader Feb 3, 2022 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Liberty High varsity boys basketball team won a non-conference game, 67-56, Monday, Jan. 24, on the road against the Wilton Beavers.Liberty took a 20-15 lead at the end of the first period, held a 39-31 halftime advantage and tied the Beavers at 48 going into the final quarter, outscoring Wilton, 19-8, for the victory.Da’Shon Fisher led all with 28 points, TJ Tellis produced 11. Trey Hughes drained a pair of three-point buckets and Christian Barney and Graham Beckman led on the boards with six rebounds apiece.Liberty High 67, Wilton 56Scoring— Fisher 28, Tellis 11, Trey Hughes 8, Gage Kampman 6, Graham Beckman 5, Christian Barney 4, Griffin Kraft 3, Owen Swartzendruber 2.3-point baskets— Hughes 2, Beckman and Tellis 1.Assists— Beckman, Fisher, Tellis, Swartzendruber, Hughes 2, Barney 1.Rebounds— Barney and Beckman 6, Tellis 5, Kraft 4, Kampman 3, Fisher 2, Luke Ramsey, Ja’Quez Hall and Swartzendruber 1.Blocks— Kampman 2, Tellis 1.Steals— Kraft, Ramsey, and Hughes 2, Fisher and Swartzendruber 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runAnamosa girls wrestling - Ava Scranton: Taking center stageSadie Street returns in fullA celebration of Catholic schoolsHaving fun isn't hard when you've got a library cardIowa High School girls wrestling: IGHSAU officially sanctions girls' wrestlingAnamosa boys wrestling: Going out in styleAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.