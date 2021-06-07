NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity softball team bounced back from a Memorial Day sweep at the hands of the Williamsburg Raiders with a decisive pair of wins over Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday, June 1. The Lightning shocked the Warriors, 12-0 and 14-0.
Mischa Reiners, Haley Schroeder and Kinsley Robertson each slapped a triple in game one as the Bolts pounded out a dozen hits, including a double each from Kylie Hamers and Ava Donnelly. Four runs went up in the bottom of the fourth, two more in the second, another four-run volley in the third, and two more to end the game in the fourth. Raquel Trolliet drove in four runs for the Lightning as Kara Maiers took the win with 11 strikeouts and no hits through the four innings.
The Lightning storm continued unabated in game two as three runs flashed onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, followed by five more in the second and six in the third to seal the win. Eva Stewart drove in five runs off of three hits, including a single, a double and a homerun. Robertson worked the circle for six strikeouts and no hits.
The wins improved Liberty’s record to 5-3.
Liberty High 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Hits— Haley Schroeder 2, Kylie Hamers 2, Raquel Trolliet 2, Mischa Reiners 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Olivia Davenport 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Ella McLaughlin 1, Ava Donnelly 1.
Singles— Trolliet 2, Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Davenport 1, Hamers 1, McLaughlin 1.
Doubles— Hamers 1, Donnelly 1.
Triples— Reiners 1, Schroeder 1, Robertson 1.
Runs—Schroeder 2, Robertson 2, Hamers 2, Reiners 1, Ashlyn Geasland 1, Trolliet 1, McLaughlin 1, Donnelly 1, Mallory Jones 1.
RBI— Trolliet 4, Reiners 2, Schroeder 2, Daugherty 1, Davenport 1, Donnelly 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers (W) 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.
Liberty High 14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Hits— Eva Stewart 3, Brynlee Slockett 2, Raquel Trolliet 2, Mischa Reiners 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Ava Donnelly 1.
Singles— Slockett 2, Trolliet 2, Stewart 1, Robertson 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 1, Stewart 1, Donnelly 1.
Triples— Reiners 1.
Homerun— Stewart 1.
Runs—Daugherty 3, Slockett 2, Stewart 2, Trolliet 2, Ava Fort 2, Reiners 1, Haley Schroeder 1, Ella McLaughlin 1.
RBI— Stewart 5, Slockett 4, Daugherty 2, Robertson 2, Donnelly 1.
Pitching— Robertson (W) 3 IP, 0 hits, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts.